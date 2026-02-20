FLYR Hospitality Now Available on Shiji Daylight PMS

Hospitality operators can now access FLYR Hospitality’s AI-first commercial optimization platform via Shiji’s Daylight PMS.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shiji , the global leader in hospitality technology, announced that FLYR Hospitality now connects directly with Shiji's Daylight PMS , enabling hotel groups to deploy FLYR Hospitality's AI-first commercial optimization platform across their portfolios. The integration gives hospitality operators seamless access to automated pricing, real-time forecasting, and unified performance analytics through their existing property management system.Hotel groups using Daylight PMS can now activate FLYR Hospitality's platform to automate commercial decision-making across their portfolios, replacing manual, spreadsheet-based workflows with AI-driven recommendations that continuously adapt to market demand."This partnership reflects our commitment to making enterprise-grade commercial optimization accessible through the modern cloud PMS ecosystems that hospitality operators already rely on," said Lukas Hughes, VP Product, FLYR Hospitality. "By integrating with Shiji's Daylight PMS, we're delivering a unified data foundation and AI-powered decision intelligence that helps hotel groups standardize revenue operations, improve pricing accuracy, and move away from fragmented systems and manual processes."The collaboration targets hotel groups that need scalable, enterprise-grade revenue capabilities without the overhead and complexity of legacy revenue management systems.Cloud-Native Architecture Enabling Faster, More Predictable DeploymentsDaylight's cloud-native architecture and unified data model allow FLYR Hospitality to onboard portfolios more predictably, reducing implementation complexity while improving data quality for optimization. The integration is designed for portfolio-scale deployment, allowing hotel groups to activate FLYR Hospitality's Optimize and Insights modules across multiple properties with standardized rollout timelines."We're excited to have FLYR Hospitality available within Shiji's Daylight PMS platform," said Simon Le Touze, Senior Director for Partnerships, Shiji. "By combining Daylight PMS open architecture with FLYR Hospitality's AI-driven revenue optimization and business intelligence, we're giving hotel groups a powerful alternative to fragmented RMS and BI tools, a single, cloud-native platform that can scale across brands and regions while delivering the flexibility and control that sophisticated operators demand."Proven Results with Leading Hotel GroupsFLYR Hospitality continues to gain traction with hotel groups and chain brands seeking to modernize their commercial operations. Recent partnerships with major hospitality technology providers including Amadeus, Premier Inn Middle East, and Time Hotels reinforce the company's position as a leading commercial optimization platform."FLYR Hospitality has transformed how we approach revenue management," said William Costley, COO, Time Hotels." Their innovative AI-driven solutions enable our teams to focus less on manual processes and more on strategic initiatives, ultimately boosting our efficiency and profitability."About ShijiShiji is a global technology company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for the hospitality industry, ensuring seamless operations for hoteliers day and night.Built on the Shiji Platform, the only truly global hotel technology platform, Shiji’s cloud-based portfolio includes Property Management System, Point-of-Sale, guest engagement, distribution, payments, and data intelligence solutions for over 91,000 hotels worldwide, including the largest chains.With more than 5,000 employees across the world, Shiji is a trusted partner for the world’s leading hoteliers, delivering technology that works as continuously as the industry itself.For more information, visit www.shijigroup.com About FLYR HospitalityFLYR Hospitality is an AI-first commercial optimization platform that helps hotel groups automate pricing, unify performance data, and make faster, more accurate revenue decisions. The platform combines Optimize (revenue management), Insights (business intelligence), Groups (group pricing optimization), and Planning (collaborative forecasting) into a single solution designed for multi-property operators. FLYR Hospitality serves hotel groups and independent operators across Europe, North America, and the Middle East. For more information, visit flyr.com.

