Medasense Appoints MedTech Leader Peter Wehrly as Executive Chairman of the Board

Peter Werhly

Former Medtronic and Covidien Executive to Accelerate Commercial Scale-Up and Global Expansion

I am excited to join Medasense at a stage where focused commercial execution and strategic alliances can significantly accelerate impact.” — Peter Wehrly

US, ISRAEL, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medasense today announced the appointment of Peter Wehrly as Executive Chairman of the Board.Over the past 15 years, Mr. Wehrly has led and advised innovative medical technology companies through pivotal inflection points, including regulatory approval, US market entry, and strategic transactions. He has served as CEO, President, and Board Chairman of multiple MedTech companies, guiding novel technologies from development to sustained commercial growth.Most recently, as Board Member and U.S. President at Premia Spine, Mr. Wehrly led the US commercial launch of a PMA-approved spinal arthroplasty technology, securing major hospital system contracts and establishing early revenue momentum. He has overseen PMA trials, strategic repositioning initiatives, and successful acquisitions by larger strategic players. He currently serves as Board Advisor to Premier Spine.Earlier in his career, Mr. Wehrly held senior executive leadership roles at Medtronic and Covidien, where he managed multi-billion-dollar global business units. At Covidien, he led the Respiratory & Monitoring Solutions division, including the Patient Monitoring business, driving commercialization, strategic acquisitions, and global expansion of advanced monitoring technologies. This combination of large-scale operating experience and hands-on leadership in emerging MedTech companies positions him to support Medasense in its next phase of growth.“Peter’s experience in bringing breakthrough medical technologies from early commercialization to scalable growth is highly aligned with where Medasense is today,” said Galit Zuckerman, CEO and Founder of Medasense. “His track record of building strategic partnerships and navigating complex global markets will be invaluable as we expand adoption of NOL monitoring.”“I am excited to join Medasense at a stage where focused commercial execution and strategic alliances can significantly accelerate impact,” said Mr. Wehrly. “The company’s technology addresses a meaningful clinical need, and I look forward to supporting its continued global expansion.”Medasense’s proprietary NOL - Nociception Level Indextechnology provides clinicians with real-time, AI-driven insight into a patient’s pain response, enabling more personalized analgesia management and improved perioperative care.About Medasense and NOL TechnologyMedasense ( www.medasense.com ) offers a breakthrough technology that enables clinicians to optimize and personalize pain control and avoid overmedication. Medasense’s flagship product, the PMD-200™ with its NOL - Nociception Level Index, is a unique platform that objectively monitors and quantifies the patient’s pain response by means of artificial intelligence and a proprietary non-invasive sensor platform.The PMD-200 is used to optimize pain management in critical care and operating rooms settings, where patients are unable to communicate.Clinical studies have demonstrated its impact on patient safety and outcomes, including opioid sparing and reduced post operative pain.The PMD-200 is distributed in Europe by Medtronic, is cleared for marketing also in Canada, Latin America, Israel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.