QC Kinetix Reopens in Fort Myers with Advanced Regenerative Medicine Treatments

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QC Kinetix (Fort Myers), a leading provider of regenerative medicine treatments in the United States, announced today the reopening of its Fort Myers clinic located at 9961 Interstate Commerce Drive, Suite 170. The clinic returns with a new medical team and expanded services focused on providing non-surgical alternatives for patients suffering from chronic pain, sports injuries, and joint conditions.The reopened facility specializes in advanced regenerative medicine protocols, including platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy and stem cell treatments, designed to help patients restore function and mobility without invasive surgery or long-term medication dependence. The clinic serves Fort Myers, Cape Coral , and the surrounding Southwest Florida communities."We are thrilled to reopen our Fort Myers clinic and continue serving the Southwest Florida community with cutting-edge regenerative medicine solutions," said Dr. Sander Fernandez, medical director of QC Kinetix South Florida. "Our non-surgical approach offers patients an alternative to traditional interventions, helping active adults and athletes maintain their quality of life while addressing the root causes of their pain."The clinic's comprehensive medical team brings decades of combined experience in regenerative medicine, orthopedics, and sports medicine. The Fort Myers location is led by Dr. Fernandez, a family medicine physician. Seven additional providers include:- Milton Menco, PA-C- Jennifer Gonzalez, PA-C, ATC- Estefania Parra, APRN, FNP-BC- Jaywanti Shah, FNP-BC, FNP-C- Nino Taricani, APRN, FNP-BC- Irene Sures, NP-C- Miguel Libera, PA-CThe clinic offers two primary regenerative medicine treatments designed to harness the body's natural healing capabilities. PRP therapy uses concentrated platelets collected from a patient's own blood to help restore mobility in affected joints, tendons, and ligaments. Stem cell treatment utilizes cells collected from the patient's own body to invigorate the natural healing response and restore function in damaged areas.QC Kinetix has implemented a 10-billion platelet dosing standard for PRP therapy, which research has shown may enhance treatment outcomes through higher platelet concentrations. Both treatment options are minimally invasive and designed as alternatives to traditional surgery. The Fort Myers clinic treats a wide range of conditions, including knee pain, shoulder injuries, elbow pain, hip pain, back pain, ankle pain, arthritis, and sports-related injuries."Our goal is to help patients get back to doing what they love — whether that's playing with their grandchildren, returning to competitive sports, or simply moving without pain," said a clinic spokesperson. "We focus on treating the root cause of pain rather than just managing symptoms."The clinic caters specifically to Southwest Florida's active adult population, including professionals, retirees, and athletes who cannot afford extended downtime from their busy lifestyles. Many patients seek alternatives to surgery and long-term medication use for conditions such as golf-related shoulder and back concerns, tennis injuries, executive wellness issues, and sports-related joint pain.The Fort Myers clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patients can schedule consultations by calling (239) 255-5320 or booking online.About QC KinetixFounded in 2017 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., QC Kinetix is the largest regenerative medicine franchise in North America. The company has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. QC Kinetix delivers non-surgical, biologic-based treatments to help patients address joint pain, injuries, and musculoskeletal conditions by stimulating the body's natural healing processes. The company operates more than 100 clinics across the United States.For more information about regenerative medicine, PRP therapy, and stem cell treatment options at QC Kinetix (Ft. Myers), visit https://qckinetix.com/cape-coral/ft-myers-fl/

