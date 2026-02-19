CIACLA Announces Irish Film Festival Los Angeles 2026

The Irish Film Festival Los Angeles Baite Poster Girls & Boys Poster

Three-day celebration of contemporary Irish cinema takes place March 20–22, 2026 at the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica.

From powerful dramas to bold new voices and standout films, this year’s Irish Film Festival Los Angeles celebrates the ambition, and creativity of contemporary Irish cinema.” — Festival Director Matthew Nevin

SANTA MONIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CIACLA Announces Irish Film Festival Los Angeles 2026Three-day celebration of contemporary Irish cinema takes place March 20–22 at the Laemmle Monica Film CenterCIACLA announces the return of the Irish Film Festival Los Angeles , taking place March 20–22, 2026 at the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica, California.The three-day festival presents a wide-ranging programme of contemporary Irish cinema, including six feature films, three feature documentaries, 30 short films across four curated strands, Irish-language cinema, industry panels, and filmmaker Q&As. Full details and tickets are available at www.ciacla.com/film The 2026 edition reflects the breadth and international reach of Irish filmmaking today, showcasing established directors alongside emerging voices. In addition to narrative and documentary features, the programme includes a presentation of vertical cinema, responding to evolving viewing formats and audience engagement.The festival highlights Irish-Language and Diverse Storytelling through several Irish-language (Gaeilge) films across both feature and short selections, reinforcing its commitment to cultural and linguistic representation.This year’s lineup includes 14 women directors and features a broad range of perspectives, including LGBTQ+ stories, documentary work, hybrid forms, and films from both established and first-time filmmakers.The festival opens on Friday, March 20 with Horseshoe, followed by a Q&A with actor Neill Fleming. Director Donncha Gilmore will attend for a discussion following his debut feature Girls & Boys.On Saturday, March 21, director Ronan McCloskey joins audiences after Éire agus na Chéad Náisiúin (Ireland and the First Nations). The programme also includes The Unsinkable Entrepreneur, directed by Craig Stuart Garfinkle, who also composed the Irish-language feature Báite.Sunday, March 22 features a special screening of I Hope We Can Still Be Friends, followed by a Q&A with director Aisha Tyler, actor Caroline Morahan, and producer Jordan Lee McGrath. The festival closes with Christy, followed by a discussion with writer Alan O’Gorman.Additional screenings include the documentary Listen to the Land Speak, featuring the late Manchán Magan, as well as The Reckoning of Erin Morrigan and the vertical short Pizza Guys vs Vampires, with writer Mat Raney in attendance.Short Film Programmes include four curated shorts programmes present more than 30 short films across the weekend:New Voices, including the Oscar-nominated Retirement Plan!The Auteurs, featuring work by Kevin Ryan, Richie Stephens, and David GoldenThe Futures, showcasing emerging filmmakers including Joseph Jones and Patrick SheldonThe Contemporaries, highlighting established and mid-career Irish voicesFilmmakers and creatives will attend screenings throughout the weekend for post-film discussions.Three panel discussions explore current themes in filmmaking:Friday, March 20 – AI: The Future of Filmmaking? With Ben Hansford moderated by Mat Raney.Saturday, March 21 – Vertical Format Film: Just Hitting America – Is It Here to Stay? With Dana Protsyshak, Daniel Cotroneo, and Paige Compton, moderated by Kristin Matthews.Sunday, March 22 – Stunts in Film With Quartay DeNaya, Josh Mabie, and Kendall Wells, moderated by Zegan Doyle.Beyond the Screenings, Festival pass holders are invited to evening social events designed to encourage conversation, networking, and community engagement around Irish cinema.Festival Director Matthew Nevin said: “From powerful dramas to bold new voices and standout short films, this year’s Irish Film Festival Los Angeles celebrates the range, ambition, and creativity of contemporary Irish cinema. We are looking forward to welcoming audiences for three days of film, conversation, and connection.”Full programme details and tickets are available at www.ciacla.com/film About CIACLA - CIACLA (Contemporary Irish Arts Center Los Angeles) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organisation dedicated to promoting Irish arts and culture in the United States and supporting Irish artists internationally. Through film, visual arts, music, literature, and community programming, CIACLA creates platforms for contemporary Irish voices in Los Angeles and beyond. More information is available at www.ciacla.com

Girls & Boys Feature Film Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.