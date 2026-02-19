Parcel2Go Reveals the UK’s Most Reliable and Trusted Couriers of 2025

International Couriers

New data from the UK’s largest parcel comparison site highlights the delivery couriers customers trust most - both at home and overseas.

BOLTON, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parcel2Go has unveiled its 2025 courier performance rankings, revealing the most reliable and trusted delivery services for UK and international deliveries.

Drawing on thousands of bookings made through its platform, the new data provides a unique report, telling customers which couriers are delivering on reliability and satisfaction.

According to Parcel2Go’s latest figures, Evri Drop-Off achieved the most consistent on time delivery rate at 92.44%, while UPS Access Point earned the highest customer satisfaction score of 2025, with a 4.51 rating. The data is based exclusively on sending data from UK shippers using the Parcel2Go platform through drop-off services only, looking at key performance indicators including successful delivery rates, speed and overall customer satisfaction.

FedEx Express led the way for international parcels delivered on time, achieving a 69.22% success rate, and shared the highest customer satisfaction score of 4.54 with UPS Access Point. To support overseas shippers, Parcel2Go has introduced enhanced international features throughout 2025, including new Delivered Duties Paid (DDP) options through both top-rated FedEx and UPS Access Point - helping senders avoid unexpected customs charges and make deliveries faster. And with ecommerce continuing to grow globally, these improvements are designed to give UK senders confidence when reaching customers worldwide.



About Parcel2Go

Parcel2Go is the UK’s largest parcel delivery comparison site, offering access to over 20 major courier services through a single platform. Founded in Bolton, Parcel2Go helps individuals and businesses find reliable shipping options at the best prices. For more information, visit www.parcel2go.com

