MEC Matome Chiloane on independent investigative law firm to probe death of Manqoba Mnisi

Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, has today, on Thursday, 19 February 2026, formally introduced the Independent Investigative Law Firm appointed to probe the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Manqoba Mnisi, a Grade R learner from Bernard Isaacs Primary School in Coronationville, Johannesburg.

Manqoba Mnisi tragically passed away on Monday, 2 February 2026, following an incident that occurred on the school premises. The unclear details surrounding the learner’s death prompted the Gauteng Department of Education to institute an independent investigation to establish the full facts surrounding the matter.

The appointed law firm, Buthelezi-Vilakazi Incorporated, has been mandated to conduct an independent investigation accordingly.

As part of this process, MEC Chiloane began by meeting with the Mnisi family, where he formally introduced the law firm. The MEC thereafter proceeded to Bernard Isaacs Primary School in Coronationville, where he introduced the law firm to the School Management Team (SMT) and the School Governing Body (SGB).

During both engagements, the MEC outlined the purpose of the investigation, including its terms of reference and scope, which are as follows:

To conduct an investigation into the allegations surrounding Manqoba Mnisi’s death with the District Director, Circuit Manager, Cluster Leader, the Principal, the Educator(s), the General Assistant, the deceased’s parent(s), the Security Officers and the Community Members mentioned, learners at the school and any other relevant witnesses.

The investigation must contain clear findings which will complement specific recommendations to the matters relating to Education Laws, SASA, EE Act, Children’s Act and any other relevant laws.

The scope of investigations will involve: whether there are merits to the allegations, the circumstances around the allegations, the conduct of the Educator(s), the School Management Team and the principal, whether the matter was reported to Department, the cause of death of the learner, whether any employees of the department failed to observe their legal obligations in relation to the care of the learner, whether the Department is liable or not, whether or not there was any omission on the part of the department, and what can the Department do to address the problem. Whether there is a general problem of this nature at the school, the role if any of the School Governing Body. Whether counselling was provided or not and whether it is necessary to provide it now.

The law firm has two weeks to conduct their investigation, after which they will provide a report with findings and recommendations. The MEC reiterated the Department’s determination to uncover the truth of what transpired, noting that this commitment is shared by the Mnisi family.

“The Department remains unwavering in its commitment to establishing the truth. We have full confidence in the independence and capability of Buthelezi-Vilakazi Incorporated to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation. Whatever findings emerge from this process will be acted upon decisively, as has been the case with previous independent investigations undertaken by the Department,” said MEC Chiloane.

