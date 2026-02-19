President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns passing of strategist and futurist Clem Sunter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the passing of futurist Clem Sunter who has passed away at the age of 81.

Mr Sunter was a business leader – including Chief Executive and Chair of Anglo American’s gold and uranium division – who in the 1980s helped to develop a scenario for the future of South Africa. This was at a time when the liberation struggle was heightening pressure on the apartheid regime.

The High Road, Low Road scenario predicted contrasting futures for the country based on political choices and economic policy options .

President Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to Mr Sunter’s wife, Margaret, and children Katy, Dave, and Rob and seven grandchildren.

The President said: “Clem Sunter was a pioneering, incisive leader who cared deeply for our country and focused the attention of political movements, of his peers in the economy and of ordinary citizens on the character and future of our nation.

“He made us think of the terms and conditions of transformation and of the South Africa we needed to build for an inclusive, prosperous, and peaceful country.

“From consultations with leaders, to his books and the passionate sharing of his ideas with communities, Clem Sunter made his insights accessible to all of us.

“Today, we continue to explore futures for our country and as we do so, we honour Clem Sunter’s groundbreaking reflection on who we are and what we can be.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

