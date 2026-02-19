Water and Sanitation on increase in Lowveld dams water levels

The latest Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) weekly State of Reservoirs report, released on 16 February 2026 shows that most of the listed dams in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District of the Mpumalanga Province recorded improvements in water levels despite the province recording a decline on average dam levels. The report further shows that all the listed dams in the Lowveld are still above 100%.

The report shows that the majority of the dams recorded improvements and include Buffelskloof from 100.3% to 100.7%, Longmere from 100.4% to 101.3%, Klipkopjes from 100.2% to 100.6%, Primkop from 101.9% to 102.4%, Kwena from 100.8% to 101.0%, Da Gama from 99.8% to 100.3%, Inyaka from 100.4% to 100.7%, and Vygeboom from 99.1% to 101.5%.

Blyderiverpoort, Witklip, and Ohrigstad dams remained unchanged at 101.3%, 100.9%, and 100.1% respectively.

On the decline, Driekoppies Dam recorded a drop from 101.0% to 100.8% and Nooitgedacht dropped from 100.3% to 100.1%.

The report also shows that the Mpumalanga Province recorded a marginal decline on average dam levels from 100.1% to 100.0%. There were mixed results in terms of the Water Management Areas (WMA), with the Limpopo–Olifants WMA recording a slight drop from 99.1% to 98.8%, and the Inkomati–Usuthu WMA on the other hand recording a slight increase from 99.8% to 99.9%.

In terms of the districts, water levels remained unchanged in Ehlanzeni at 100.8%, whereas Gert Sibande and Nkangala recorded slight declines from 99.7% to 99.5% and 100.2% to 100.1%, respectively.

DWS reminds the public that water conservation is essential for sustainable and reliable water supply as South Africa remains a water-scarce country. DWS therefore encourages the public to use water wisely and sparingly, fix all leaks, report burst pipes to relevant authorities, and prevent the vandalism of water infrastructure to prevent the loss of precious water as every drop counts.

