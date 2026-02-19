Deputy Minister David Mahlobo on storage levels in Tshwane water reservoirs amid ongoing water supply interventions

The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo says he is encouraged by the recovery of water storage levels in some of the City of Tshwane’s reservoirs and, that most areas of Region 1 in the north western part of the City is now receiving water as recovery efforts gain momentum.

The Deputy Minister, together with the City of Tshwane Member of Mayoral Committee (MMC) responsible for Utility Services, Frans Boshielo, conducted an oversight visit today to the Klipgat, Mabopane Main and Soshanguve L reservoirs to assess progress made by the City in implementing measures aimed at increasing water supply capacity, stabilising reservoir levels, and strengthening system performance in critical areas.

The Soshanguve L Reservoir remained stable throughout the day, with all areas supplied directly and through the tower zone currently receiving water. Meanwhile reservoir levels at Mabopane Main, Klipgat and Kruisfontein remain low; however, they are holding steady and showing slow but gradual recovery as system balancing measures continue.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo emphasised that the Department’s primary intention is to support and strengthen the City’s efforts to stabilise water supply.

“We are here first and foremost to support the City of Tshwane and to ensure that residents receive reliable water supply. Our approach is to work with the city, provide the necessary intervention, and assist in accelerating progress where challenges exist.”

“However, support must be met with decisive action. If the City does not come to the party by fulfilling its responsibilities and stepping up its performance, the Department will not hesitate to escalate its intervention. Where there is insufficient progress, we will take the necessary steps to assume greater responsibility to safeguard water security for residents,” said Deputy Minister Mahlobo.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo reiterated that cooperative governance remains the preferred approach but stressed that accountability and measurable improvements are non-negotiable in ensuring sustainable service delivery.

During the visit, Deputy Minister Mahlobo expressed serious concern regarding the condition of certain facilities, citing inadequate maintenance and neglect. He directed that the Soshanguve L Reservoir be restored to full operational capacity within three months, emphasising that the current state of the facility is unacceptable and requires urgent remedial action.

The Deputy Minister further stressed that the Klipgat Reservoir is equipped with the necessary infrastructure and equipment, which must be properly maintained and utilised effectively to support supply stability.

The City has acknowledged that some areas remain affected, particularly Mabopane Block X (Ward 21), supplied by the Mabopane Main Reservoir, and Mabopane Blocks V and R (Ward 22), supplied by the Klipgat Reservoir. These areas continue to receive focused monitoring and technical interventions to improve supply reliability.

The visit forms part of the Department’s ongoing interventions to address persistent water supply challenges in Gauteng, where residents continue to experience intermittent supply due to system pressure constraints, rising demand, and aging infrastructure.

The Department and the City will continue close monitoring of the system and implementation of corrective measures. Residents are urged to use water sparingly to sustain recovery efforts and ensure long-term system stability.

