Karnataka Tourism Highlights MICE and Experiential Travel Offerings at AIME Melbourne 2026

Stone Chariot of Hampi: An Icon of Timeless Craftsmanship and Architectural Brilliance Hoysaleshvara Temple: A Magnificent Testament to Hoysala Architecture Badami Cave 3: A testament to the ingenuity and skill of ancient Indian artisans. Gokarna Beach Bandipur National Park: A peaceful herd in their natural habitat

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism is presenting its tourism and MICE offerings at the Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME) 2026, being held from 9–11 February at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC), South Wharf. Recognized as a leading platform for the global business events industry, AIME provides an opportunity to engage with hosted buyers, corporate planners, and incentive travel specialists from Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific region.At the event, Karnataka Tourism is positioning the state as a versatile destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and events (MICE), while also showcasing its broader portfolio of leisure and experiential travel products. This engagement aligns with the growing interest among Australian outbound travelers in destinations that combine strong business infrastructure with authentic cultural and nature-based experiences.The pavilion highlights Karnataka’s established MICE ecosystem anchored by Bengaluru, India’s leading commercial and technology hub. With modern convention facilities, international air connectivity, and a robust hospitality sector, Bengaluru serves as a key gateway for corporate events and incentive travel. Complementary destinations such as Mysuru and the state’s coastal regions are also being showcased as distinctive settings for offsite meetings and team-building programs.The showcase features Karnataka’s diverse tourism assets, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Hampi, Pattadakal, and the Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas at Belur, Halebidu, and Somanathapura. Nature-based experiences across the Western Ghats, wildlife safaris in Bandipur and Nagarhole National Parks, and wellness retreats in Coorg and Chikkamagaluru are presented as value additions to business and incentive itineraries.Adventure activities such as river rafting in Dandeli, along with coastal experiences in Gokarna and Murudeshwar, are positioned as suitable options for group travel and experiential programs. Cultural events including Mysuru Dasara and Hampi Utsav are also being highlighted as distinctive elements that can enhance incentive itineraries with authentic local experiences.Through scheduled interactions and networking engagements, Karnataka Tourism seeks to connect with international buyers and event planners to explore collaborative opportunities and customized travel programs. The participation aims to strengthen Karnataka’s visibility in the Australian outbound travel market while reinforcing its positioning as a destination that seamlessly integrates business events infrastructure with heritage, nature, and experiential tourism.

