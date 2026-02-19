Cambre & Associates' Cambre Cares Program Marks Six Years of Community Service in Atlanta

Cambre & Associates Logo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers is recognizing a six-year milestone for its Cambre Cares community outreach initiative, which has directed financial support and volunteer resources to organizations across metro Atlanta since its founding in April 2020.Glenn T. Cambre Jr., founding partner of Cambre & Associates , launched Cambre Cares during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic after witnessing the toll the public health crisis was taking on Atlanta's most vulnerable residents. The initiative began with meal donations to frontline healthcare workers at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, Georgia, and has since expanded to include partnerships with food banks, homeless shelters, schools, and performing arts organizations throughout the region.Among the initiative's documented efforts, Cambre Cares donated $1,000 to Grace Community Fellowship Church and Food Pantry on Fulton Industrial Boulevard, supporting a facility that distributes groceries to more than 200 families per week. Many of those families include individuals living in tents, abandoned vehicles, hotels with children, and seniors living alone. The firm simultaneously organized an in-office food and back-to-school supply drive that provided book bags and supplies to children in the surrounding community.The program has also funded cold weather shelter operations at TuckerFirst United Methodist Church, which serves as the only emergency shelter in the Tucker area during winter months. During the 2019-2020 winter season alone, that shelter provided beds, dinner, and breakfast to 78 men and women on the nights it operated. Cambre & Associates contributed to expanding the number of nights the shelter could remain open as temperatures dropped.Beyond housing and hunger, Cambre Cares has invested in youth development and the arts. The initiative provided virtual learning resources and grade-level materials for teachers and caregivers through a partnership with the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, and it sponsored the cheerleading team at Locust Grove High School during a period when students were navigating the disruptions of remote and hybrid learning."When you represent people who have been through traumatic events, you develop a sharper awareness of how quickly circumstances can change for anyone," said Glenn T. Cambre Jr., Founding Partner of Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers. "Cambre Cares exists because the same communities that trust us with their legal needs also need advocates outside of the courtroom, and six years in, that responsibility only feels more urgent."The milestone comes at a time when Atlanta's homeless population remains a critical concern. According to the January 2025 Point-in-Time Count conducted by Partners for HOME, 2,894 people were experiencing homelessness in the City of Atlanta, with unsheltered homelessness increasing 2% over the prior year. Black residents account for approximately 80% of the city's homeless population despite making up roughly 46% of Atlanta's total population, a disparity that underscores the ongoing need for community-level support in the neighborhoods the firm serves.Cambre Cares operates through its own dedicated platform at cambrecares.com, where the firm documents each partnership and outreach effort. The program reflects a broader philosophy at Cambre & Associates that legal advocacy and community investment are not separate pursuits. Since founding the firm in 2014, Cambre has built a six-attorney personal injury practice with offices in Atlanta and Macon, recovering millions of dollars for clients across Georgia while maintaining an active presence in the communities where those clients live and work.About Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident LawyersFounded in 2014 by Glenn T. Cambre Jr., Cambre and Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers represents individuals injured through negligence throughout metro Atlanta and central Georgia. The firm's six personal injury attorneys handle cases involving car accidents, truck collisions, motorcycle crashes, medical malpractice, premises liability, workplace injuries, and wrongful death. Attorneys have earned placement on The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 list and the Lawyer of the Year award from the American Institute of Legal Professionals. The firm operates on a contingency fee basis with 24/7 availability for consultations. For more information, visit https://glenncambre.com Media ContactCambre & Associates Injury & Accident LawyersAddress: 2310 Parklake Dr NE Suite 300 Atlanta, GAPhone: (770) 502-6116Website: https://glenncambre.com

