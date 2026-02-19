Aquafeed Market to Reach USD 109.2 Billion by 2035, Expanding at 6.8% CAGR Amid Asia-Pacific Aquaculture Surge

DELAWARE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWARK, DE | 19 FEB 2026 — The global aquafeed market is projected to rise from USD 56.6 billion in 2025 to USD 109.2 billion by 2035, advancing at a steady 6.8% CAGR over the forecast period. Growth is being propelled by intensified aquaculture production, particularly across Asia-Pacific, where more than 70% of global aquaculture volume originates. Increasing reliance on functional additives, improved feed conversion ratios, and disease-control formulations is reshaping feed expenditure patterns worldwide.

As aquafeed represents over 45% of total operational input costs in aquaculture, its strategic importance within seafood value chains continues to deepen, influencing investment decisions across both emerging and mature markets.

Quick Stats of the Global Aquafeed Industry

Market size in 2025: USD 56.6 billion

Market size in 2035: USD 109.2 billion

Forecast CAGR (2025–2035): 6.8%

Leading species segment (2025): Fish – 69.4% revenue share

Leading form segment (2025): Pellets – 62.7% revenue share

Leading function segment (2025): Health-focused formulations – 41.8% revenue share

Leading ingredient category (2025): Vegetable & grain-based inputs – 46.3% revenue share

Dominant sales channel (2025): Indirect sales – 52.8% revenue share

Key growth region: Asia Pacific (India fastest-growing at 8.4% CAGR)

Top companies: Cargill, Incorporated; Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL; BioMar Group; Ridley Corporation Limited; Aller Aqua; Biostadt India Limited; BENEO; Alltech; INVE Aquaculture; AKER BIO MARINE; Skretting; Purina Animal Nutrition LLC; Dibaq Aquaculture; Avanti Feeds Limited; The Waterbase Limited

Market Momentum

The aquafeed market begins its forecast cycle at USD 56.6 billion in 2025, reflecting stable post-2024 consolidation. By 2028, ongoing aquaculture intensification across China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia supports steady incremental expansion. Approaching 2030, feedstock localization and plant-based substitution strategies help preserve margins amid marine input volatility.

By 2031, health-focused formulations gain further traction in recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) and offshore cage farms. Growth accelerates toward 2033 as emerging markets scale pelletization and extrusion capacity. The industry ultimately reaches USD 109.2 billion by 2035, more than doubling its 2025 valuation under sustained 6.8% CAGR growth.

Why the Market is Growing

The primary catalyst behind aquafeed expansion is the intensification of commercial aquaculture operations. China alone contributes over one-third of global aquaculture output, while China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia together account for more than 65% of production volume between 2020 and 2025.

Rising seafood demand from domestic and export markets has increased stocking densities and shortened production cycles, directly elevating feed consumption per output unit. Government subsidies in India and Vietnam are accelerating compound feed adoption among small and mid-scale farmers. In Europe and North America, precision nutrition and probiotic-enriched formulations are gaining prominence as producers aim to reduce antibiotic dependency and improve environmental outcomes.

Aquafeed accounts for 15.2% of the USD 308 billion global animal feed market in 2025 and 21.6% of the compound feed market, underscoring its expanding structural role across protein production systems.

Segment Spotlight

Fish Segment Leads by Species (69.4%)

Fish accounts for 69.4% of total revenue share in 2025, driven by intensive farming of tilapia, salmon, carp, and catfish across China, India, Norway, and Chile. Fish farming contributes the largest global aquaculture volume, requiring consistent high-protein, pelletized, and floating feed types tailored to species-specific growth performance. While crustaceans and other species continue expanding, fish remains the dominant commercial feed consumer.

Pellet Feed Dominates by Form (62.7%)

Pellets command 62.7% of total revenue share in 2025, reflecting their durability, nutrient control, and compatibility with automated feeding systems. Floating and sinking variants enhance feeding precision, reduce waste, and protect water quality—critical in high-density aquaculture. Although extruded and powdered forms serve larval and niche stages, pellet adoption spans freshwater and marine operations.

Health-Focused Formulations Anchor Functional Growth (41.8%)

Health-oriented feeds hold 41.8% revenue share in 2025, addressing disease pressures caused by pathogens such as Vibrio and Streptococcus. Immunostimulants, antioxidants, and functional proteins are replacing antibiotic reliance, particularly in salmon, barramundi, and vannamei shrimp farming. These formulations integrate with water quality monitoring and diagnostic systems, especially in RAS and offshore cage environments.

Vegetable & Grain Inputs Lead Ingredients (46.3%)

Vegetable and grain-based ingredients account for 46.3% share, as soybean meal, corn gluten, wheat, and rice bran increasingly replace fishmeal. Price stability and supply continuity make plant-based inputs attractive, especially in tilapia, catfish, and carp production systems.

Indirect Sales Channels Dominate Distribution (52.8%)

Indirect channels generate 52.8% of revenue in 2025, supported by distributor networks across Asia and Africa. In India and Vietnam, over 60% of transactions occur via intermediaries providing financing and technical support.

Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, Challenges

Drivers: Rising disease outbreaks and antibiotic scrutiny are accelerating adoption of health-enhancing feeds fortified with beta-glucans, nucleotides, and organic acids. RAS and offshore farms are key users of immuno-functional blends.

Opportunities: The shift toward plant-based inputs presents margin protection opportunities. Soybean and corn-based formulations are replacing fishmeal across Southeast Asia, improving price resilience.

Trends: Marine protein inclusion in pellet formulations is declining 3–5% annually. Enzyme-enhanced grain blends and localized ingredient sourcing in India, China, and Brazil are reshaping feed composition.

Challenges: Regulatory pressure in OECD markets limits fishmeal usage and aquaculture density. Environmental compliance and pathogen thresholds are increasing formulation complexity.

Competitive Landscape

The aquafeed market remains highly competitive and formulation-driven. Leading players include Cargill, Incorporated; Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL; BioMar Group; Ridley Corporation Limited; Aller Aqua; Biostadt India Limited; BENEO; Alltech; INVE Aquaculture; AKER BIO MARINE; Skretting; Purina Animal Nutrition LLC; Dibaq Aquaculture; Avanti Feeds Limited; and The Waterbase Limited.

