SBT Reading Tutors LLC: Veteran Educator Launches Nationwide Online Tutoring Service to Address Reading Crisis with Small-Group Model

Duluth, Georgia – SBT Reading Tutors is excited to announce the launch of its online literacy service, providing small-group reading and writing instruction for elementary and middle school students nationwide.

Founded by Jacqueline Thompson, Ed.S., a certified teacher with 30 years of classroom experience across New York City, Westchester County, and Georgia schools, SBT Reading Tutors serves the full spectrum of learners, from struggling readers performing years behind grade level to gifted students needing advanced enrichment. All instructors are state-certified teachers trained in Thompson’s evidence-based methodologies, ensuring professional instruction rather than unlicensed tutors or college students.

“After 30 years in education, I’ve seen firsthand how small group tutoring creates breakthroughs that large classrooms simply cannot achieve. We’re making that personalized, professional support accessible to families nationwide who need an alternative to both overcrowded schools and unaffordable private tutoring,” said Jacqueline Thompson, Ed.S., Founder.

With a bachelor’s degree magna cum laude, an Education Specialist degree (Ed.S.), and an M.A., along with gifted education certification, Thompson addresses the growing literacy crisis by offering an alternative to both overcrowded classrooms and expensive one-on-one tutoring. The small-group model (3-5 students per session) provides personalized attention while remaining 40-60% more affordable than private tutoring.

The online reading tutor offers programs for grades 1-8, including elementary and middle school tutoring, specialized support for struggling readers, and support for gifted students. Students are grouped by actual reading level rather than chronological age, ensuring appropriate challenge and support. Sessions meet twice weekly online, making professional literacy instruction accessible to families throughout the United States.

Thompson’s three decades of diverse teaching experience, from urban New York City public schools to suburban Westchester County districts and Georgia classrooms, informs the comprehensive training every SBT Reading Tutors instructor receives in Science of Reading methodologies, structured literacy approaches, and small-group management techniques.

SBT Reading Tutors invites parents interested in learning more about its literacy middle school and elementary tutoring services to visit its website today.

1611 Satellite Blvd, Ste 15 #1008A

Duluth

Georgia

United States

(678) 370-7473

https://sbtreadingtutors.com

