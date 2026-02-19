3SS Partners with Škoda to Deliver Next-Generation In-Car Entertainment Experience

New Škoda Play entertainment hub brings rich content direct to cars' infotainment, enabled by 3SS' 3Ready Automotive's content, functionality and scalable tech

Customers expect to access in cars the same services they enjoy at home: With 3SS' seamless integration of these into Škoda products, we're bringing in-home experiences to our cars for the first time” — Petr Kabelka, Connectivity & New Businesses Lead, Škoda Auto

STUTTGART, GERMANY, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3SS, a global leader in personalised entertainment solutions, today announces a strategic partnership with Škoda to transform the in-car entertainment experience, and the launch of Škoda Play , Škoda Auto’s in-car entertainment hub.New Škoda Play operates as a central entertainment hub, aggregating video content from a range of sources and tailoring it to both the user and the specific vehicle. This innovative service is enabled by 3SS’ 3Ready Automotive solution. The offering includes news, educational material, as well as themed videos and brand content from Škoda.The content library is regularly updated, ensuring users always have access to the latest videos, information, and entertainment. Video content is provided directly as a livestream or on-demand formats in various lengths to provide the best experience to all users.For Škoda, the platform also enables sharing of branded content direct to vehicle users, from important service and “How To” guides, to information on sales and marketing offers and product updates, merchandise and experiences. The system also provides advanced content management and analytics capabilities, allowing this central entertainment hub to bring together video content from multiple sources and tailor the experience to both the user and the specific vehicle.Petr Kabelka, Connectivity & New Businesses Lead, Škoda Auto commented: “We are seeing a growing expectation from our customers to access the same streaming services they enjoy at home directly in their vehicles. The partnership with 3SS for this software will enable a seamless integration of these services into Škoda products, bringing an in-home experience to our vehicles for the first time.”3SS ensures seamless compatibility with Linux, AOSP and Android Automotive operating systems, delivering flexibility and quality, adding features and handling updates."This partnership with Škoda represents a significant milestone in bringing our automotive entertainment expertise to one of Europe's most respected automakers," said Felix Walter, Head of Automotive at 3SS. "3Ready Automotive is purpose-built to help automakers unlock new possibilities in the software-defined vehicle era, delivering personalised, content-first experiences that passengers genuinely love while providing powerful tools for content management, analytics, and monetisation.”Built on Linux Automotive OS, the solution demonstrates 3SS' ability to deliver rapid, risk-free deployment of sophisticated entertainment platforms that meet the exacting standards of the automotive industry. The platform enables Škoda to maintain complete UI/UX design freedom, ensuring the in-car experience authentically reflects the brand's identity while delivering cutting-edge entertainment capabilities.Transforming In-Car Entertainment3Ready Automotive delivers a comprehensive platform that addresses the unique challenges of automotive infotainment:• Personalised, Content-First Entertainment: Intuitive discovery and engagement with content tailored to each passenger's preferences• Complete Design Freedom: Full UI/UX customisation enables automakers to express their brand identity without compromise• ‍Global Content Integration: Out-of-the-box access to premium content from leading global providers• Advanced Management & Analytics: Powerful backend tools for content curation, performance monitoring, and audience insights• Continuous Innovation: Evolution of platforms to match changing passenger expectations and new content without the need for Over-the-air (OTA) updates• Rapid Risk-Free Deployment: Proven platform architecture accelerates time-to-market while minimising implementation riskThe partnership positions both companies at the forefront of the automotive industry's digital transformation, where in-car entertainment is becoming a key differentiator and revenue opportunity.3SS' platform approach addresses OEMs’ challenges by serving as an integration layer between automotive manufacturers and content providers, managing technical complexity, enhancing experiences and simplifying ongoing updates while OEMs focus on vehicle design, safety, and performance. 3SS has already simplified the media partner licensing process with the announcement of a groundbreaking new level of integration: the 3Ready Content Bundle, unveiled at CES 2026.About 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) 3SS is a global leader in digital entertainment technology, delivering solutions that create experiences people love. Since 2009, 3SS has been trusted by telcos, pay-TV operators and streamers for its expertise in system integration, software engineering, UI/UX design innovation and solution architecture. The award-winning 3Ready product platform accelerates seamless entertainment service launches across all devices, while empowering customer-centric innovation. Today 3Ready powers 30+ service providers, delivering rich, loyalty-enhancing entertainment hubs with total reach of 70+ million users. Blue-chip operators and innovators worldwide have chosen 3SS technology, including One Hungary (OneTV), A1 Telekom Austria Group, Allente, Altibox, Claro, Elisa Estonia, ENTEL, Norlys, ORS, Proximus, TCC Uruguay, Tele2, TELUS, Vodafone Group and Yes. Expanding beyond the living room, 3SS also delivers next-generation in-vehicle entertainment solutions. The 3Ready Automotive in-car entertainment platform is currently being deployed by leading global OEMs, redefining the connected car experience. 