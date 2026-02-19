M2MMA Announces Ticker Symbol Change to MMAZ, Advancing Capital Markets Strategy Aligned to Global Expansion and the Rollout of M2Chain

M2MMA Inc. (OTCBB:MMAZ)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M2MMA Inc. today announced that its common stock is now trading on the OTC market under the ticker symbol MMAZ, replacing its prior ticker symbol RLAB. The ticker update completes a broader corporate restructuring that included the Company name change and a reverse stock split, positioning the organization with a clearer market identity and a structure built for scale.

M2MMA Inc. (OTC: MMAZ) is an integrated combat sports and performance company that merges advanced technology with medical and safety innovation. The Company is building an ecosystem designed to safeguard athletes and strengthen global combat sports through athlete protection systems, concussion protocols, performance analytics, AI-powered production, and blockchain-secured data. By unifying analytics and athlete care into a single intelligent network, M2MMA is establishing a more accountable operating standard for a category that has historically lacked consistent governance.

At the center of this platform is M2Chain, M2MMA’s proprietary AI query and prediction analytics layer built on top of a blockchain-secured data foundation. M2Chain is designed to provide commissions, promoters, coaches, medical teams, athletes, sponsors, and other stakeholders with direct access to verified information in real time, enabling them to query event and athlete datasets and receive predictive insights to support decision-making. The system is engineered to convert live and longitudinal signals into actionable intelligence, with models built to surface patterns, detect anomalies, and generate early risk indicators. The objective is simple and measurable: help athletes perform at peak while enabling a new class of athlete-safety solutions that, at scale, have not previously been available in combat sports. M2MMA believes this integrated combination of auditable data and predictive analytics is a first for the industry and is positioned to become the gold standard as adoption expands.

Alongside the ticker transition, M2MMA is pursuing a U.S. up listing and is actively evaluating additional listings in Europe and the GCC. These initiatives are intended to significantly broaden the Company’s global shareholder base, increase market access, and expand the investable universe. Management believes additional listings will facilitate participation from institutional investors whose mandates, custody frameworks, or venue requirements limit exposure to OTC-traded securities, subject to market conditions and applicable listing standards.

“Today marks a true reset for M2MMA,” said Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2MMA. “The restructuring is complete, and our market identity finally matches the business we are building. MMAZ is the new foundation. As M2Chain comes online, stakeholders will be able to query verified data in real time and use predictive analytics to improve performance while materially enhancing athlete safety. That platform advantage is the unlock. With broader market access across the US, Europe, and the GCC, the runway in front of us is unreal.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the rollout and capabilities of M2Chain, the anticipated benefits of the ticker change and restructuring actions, and the Company’s plans to pursue an uplisting in the United States and potential additional listings in Europe and the GCC. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including market conditions, regulatory developments, listing requirements, and execution risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

