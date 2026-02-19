Female Engineer Speaks Out on Patriarchal Mistreatment in the Profession

Latest memoir reveals the personal toll of gender bias, exhaustion and organisational shortcomings across three decades in engineering.

CLONMEL, COUNTY TIPPERARY, IRELAND, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --About The Book: Confessions of a Female Engineer by Regina Kellet delivers a bold and direct record of one woman’s 30-year journey inside a male-dominated engineering field and the heavy personal price exacted by entrenched misogyny. Armed with impressive academic qualifications and wide-ranging professional expertise, the writer encountered exploitation, suppression and unrelenting workloads that ultimately triggered severe burnout, Complex PTSD, financial hardship and homelessness.The book follows how workplace prejudice, pay inequality and male-centred power systems damaged not only her professional path but also her psychological health and personal identity. Through the account of a near-fatal suicide attempt and the extended process of recovery, Kellet invites readers to acknowledge the true outcomes of workplace injustice. Rooted in lived reality, the story urges shared responsibility, greater inclusion and a fresh examination of what success, productivity and human value really mean.Key Highlights: · An eyewitness testimony of systemic sexism in today’s engineering sector · Examination of burnout, Complex PTSD and job-related trauma · Analysis of authority systems and institutional involvement · Thoughts on essential human requirements, fulfilment and belonging beyond gender · A call for accountability, solidarity and wider societal transformationAbout the Author: Regina Kellet is an engineer with more than thirty years of experience in the field. Raised in rural Ireland, she funded her own higher education, gaining two engineering degrees and a master’s in business. Throughout her career, she confronted unfair practices and pressed for equity and inclusion. Confessions of a Female Engineer stands as both a personal testimony and a societal examination, written in the hope of building awareness, responsibility and lasting change.

