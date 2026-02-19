Helpster 2025 Report: 2,000+ Patients Treated as Financial Barriers Continue to Shape Healthcare Access

Dr Shahidullah, Country Manager Helpster Bangladesh attending to patient during outreach Helpster Beneficiary, Meshack receives treatment Community health outreach at Tajuwa village, Yobe, Nigeria

DE, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned health-tech charity, Helpster, has released its 2025 Annual Impact Report, detailing how 2,122 low-income patients across Nigeria, Kenya, and Bangladesh received funded medical treatment in 2025. The report goes beyond headline figures, detailing funded cases involving children, adolescents, and pregnant women treated across 72 accredited partner hospitals throughout 2025. It examines how financial barriers continue to delay urgent care, and how a direct-to-hospital audit and funding model kept the average treatment cost at $209 per case.The numbers speak to a broader structural challenge. Globally, out-of-pocket health spending continues to drive households into poverty, with billions of people lacking adequate financial protection. In many low-income settings, hospital admission is contingent not on clinical urgency but on immediate payment. In 2025 alone, Helpster reviewed 2,676 medical cases and approved 2,000+ for full medical funding. The organization reports that 93.1% of funds raised were disbursed to treatment costs, with administrative expenses below 7%. Since its inception, more than 3,000 patients have received funded care through its platform; a model built around financial transparency and rapid case validation.These outcomes align with global efforts under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3, which calls for universal health coverage and reduced mortality from preventable conditions. Yet financial protection remains one of the most uneven pillars of healthcare systems across parts of sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. The organization also funded 380 pregnancy-related complications under its maternal health initiative, where the average cost per case was $311; often covering emergency cesarean deliveries and obstructed labor. In contexts where maternal mortality remains closely tied to affordability, such interventions fill critical gaps.“Behind each data point is a family navigating a health crisis with limited financial options,” said Kate Lysykh, CEO of Helpster. “Our priority is ensuring that once a case is verified, funding moves quickly and directly to the hospital providing care. Ensuring that every dollar reaches patients who need it most is central to our mission. Through rigorous auditing, monitoring of financial flows, and risk mitigation, we make certain that publicly generated funds are efficiently channeled to verified healthcare interventions. Looking ahead, we are strengthening these systems further to minimize risk and ensure resources continue to reach underserved communities quickly and transparently.”As economic pressures, demographic growth, and uneven insurance coverage continue to shape global health outcomes, the question of who pays, and how quickly support reaches providers remains central. Expanding financial protection mechanisms and supporting accountable medical financing models remains critical in reducing preventable morbidity and mortality worldwide.The full 2025 Annual Report is available at www.helpstercharity.org

