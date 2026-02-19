Analysis Report on the Decentralized Servo Drives Industry 2026: Major Trends, Influencing Factors, and Forecast

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Decentralized Servo Drives Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The decentralized servo drives market is witnessing significant momentum as automation technologies continue to evolve and reshape industrial processes. With growing investments in smart manufacturing and advanced motion control systems, this sector is set to experience notable expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the market size, growth drivers, leading regional trends, and key factors shaping this dynamic industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Decentralized Servo Drives Market

The decentralized servo drives market has seen impressive growth in recent years, reaching a value of $6 billion in 2025. It is projected to increase to $6.41 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This expansion during the historic period has been driven by several factors, including the widespread adoption of industrial automation, rising demand for flexible manufacturing systems, efforts to reduce control cabinet footprints, increasing labor costs, and upgrades aimed at enhancing production efficiency.

Looking beyond 2026, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $8.42 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1%. This forecasted growth is largely fueled by investments in smart factories, the integration of AI-enabled motion control, the adoption of edge computing, modular production line setups, and rising demand for predictive maintenance. Emerging trends during this period include embedded drive architectures, motion intelligence at the edge level, scalable modular automation, simplified cabinet wiring, and real-time motor diagnostics.

What Decentralized Servo Drives Are and How They Enhance Performance

Decentralized servo drives refer to motion control systems where the drive electronics are installed near or integrated directly with the motor, instead of being centralized elsewhere. This design reduces the complexity of wiring, improves the scalability of the system, and enhances overall operational efficiency in automated settings. These drives enable precise motor control, allowing for flexible system configurations and quicker response times, which are essential for modern industrial automation.

Demand for Automation Driving Growth in Decentralized Servo Drives

The surge in automation adoption is a key factor propelling the decentralized servo drives market forward. Industries are increasingly turning to automated solutions to boost productivity and minimize operational expenses. This growing enthusiasm for automation stems from the need for greater efficiency and accuracy in manufacturing and industrial processes, especially within the framework of Industry 4.0. Decentralized servo drives cater to these demands by offering highly flexible, scalable, and efficient motion control solutions that integrate smoothly into automated environments.

For example, in April 2024, the International Federation of Robotics, headquartered in Germany, reported a 12% increase in industrial robot installations in the United States, reaching 44,303 units in 2023. This demonstrates the ongoing rise in automation equipment adoption among U.S. manufacturers, underscoring the expanding market potential for decentralized servo drives.

Regional Highlights and Market Growth Perspectives for Decentralized Servo Drives

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest regional market for decentralized servo drives. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis also encompasses other important regions, including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on where decentralized servo drives are gaining traction.

