Z-CERT Selects Modat to Strengthen Cybersecurity for Dutch Healthcare Organisations

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modat today announced a formal collaboration with Z-CERT , the national sectorial CERT for healthcare in the Netherlands.The partnership focuses on improving visibility into emerging risks affecting healthcare organisations across the country.“Healthcare organisations carry an enormous responsibility and securing them starts with understanding current risks and how those risks change over time,” said Soufian El Yadmani, CEO of Modat. “As a Dutch company, we feel a strong responsibility to support the resilience of our own healthcare sector. By working closely with Z-CERT, we aim to give healthcare organisations earlier and clearer insight into their external risk, so they can focus on what matters most: delivering safe and reliable care.”This collaboration demonstrates how close alignment between the public and private sectors can deliver tangible improvements in understanding and reducing exposure for healthcare organisations. By combining Z-CERT’s trusted role within the sector with Modat’s intelligence, the partnership provides actionable insight that organisations can use to reduce risk in practice.Wim Hafkamp, Managing Director at Z-CERT said, “Z-CERT welcomes initiatives like this within the cybersecurity sector. Companies such as Modat make a valuable contribution to our mission: keeping Dutch healthcare digitally secure.”Beyond local impact, the collaboration also contributes to strengthening European autonomy in cybersecurity. By leveraging local expertise, maintain control over critical digital infrastructure, and build resilience that supports broader European healthcare security objectives.About ModatFounded in 2024, Modat is a European research-driven, AI-powered cybersecurity company. Modat develops internet intelligence solutions for cybersecurity professionals to deliver maximum internet visibility for companies and governments.For related Healthcare Research read more: Exposed to the Bare Bone: When Private Medical Scans Surface on the InternetAbout Z-CERTZ-CERT is the national centre of expertise for cybersecurity in the Dutch healthcare sector. Its mission is to strengthen digital security in healthcare by guiding and supporting organisations in building lasting resilience against cybercrime.

