Lara Fabian Enchants Audiences with a Spectacular Valentine’s Night at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh

Guests from 50 countries gathered for an unforgettable Valentine’s celebration, turning the Red Sea resort into an international stage for music and connection.

UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rixos Hotels Egypt successfully hosted an extraordinary Valentine’s Day concert headlined by international icon Lara Fabian at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh, welcoming 8,000 guests from 50 different countries for a truly global celebration of love and music.“This remarkable evening demonstrated the power of music to unite people from all corners of the world,” said Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt. “Welcoming 8,000 guests representing 50 nationalities is a proud milestone for us. Events of this scale reaffirm our dedication to positioning Sharm El Sheikh as a leading global destination for luxury hospitality and international entertainment.”All Rixos hotels in Sharm El Sheikh, along with the concert venue, were fully transformed into a romantic Valentine’s concept. Elegant red and gold décor, candlelit pathways, floral arrangements, and themed installations created a magical ambiance across the properties. Guests formed long queues prior to the event, eagerly awaiting entry to the spectacular open-air venue set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Red Sea.With a career spanning over three decades and more than 20 million albums sold, Lara Fabian delivered a powerful performance featuring iconic hits such as “Je t’aime,” “Adagio,” “Caruso,” and “Broken Vow.” Singing in French, English, Italian, and Spanish, she forged a heartfelt connection with the international audience.Immersive staging, cinematic lighting, dazzling fireworks, and the shimmering Red Sea backdrop beneath a starlit sky transformed the evening into an unforgettable Valentine’s celebration of music and romance.Guests staying at Rixos Premium Seagate, Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, Club Privé by Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, and Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh enjoyed complimentary access to the exclusive event, further underscoring Rixos Hotels Egypt’s commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences.The vast success of the Valentine’s concert reflects Rixos Hotels Egypt’s ongoing mission to combine luxury, culture, and world-class artistry. As guests departed with unforgettable memories, the event set a new benchmark for large-scale entertainment experiences in the region.

