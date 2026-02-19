Men’s Grooming Products Market Set for 9.5% CAGR Growth Through 2032 - PMR Reports

Men's Grooming Products Market Demand

Growing awareness of personal care, premium product demand, and digital retail expansion are driving strong global market growth

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global men’s grooming products market is experiencing a period of sustained growth as evolving consumer lifestyles, increasing awareness of personal care, and the influence of digital culture reshape grooming habits worldwide. The market is likely to be valued at US$63.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$119.7 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. This steady expansion reflects a significant shift in attitudes toward male grooming, transforming it from a niche category into a mainstream personal-care segment.

Market Overview

Men’s grooming products encompass a wide array of categories, including skincare, haircare, beard care, shaving products, fragrances, and grooming accessories. Increasing urbanization, higher disposable incomes, and a growing emphasis on appearance and hygiene have driven demand across both developed and emerging markets. Social media and influencer culture have played a pivotal role in normalizing and promoting grooming routines for men, encouraging experimentation with skincare and personal-care products that were once considered unconventional.

In recent years, grooming has become an integral part of male self-expression and wellness. Younger generations, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are more open to adopting comprehensive grooming routines and premium products. This shift has significantly broadened the consumer base and created opportunities for brands to expand their portfolios with innovative and specialized solutions.

Key Growth Drivers

Rising Awareness of Personal Care and Hygiene

Growing awareness of hygiene, skincare, and overall appearance is a major driver of the market. Men are increasingly investing in grooming products that deliver visible results such as healthier skin and well-maintained hair. The expansion of wellness culture and the normalization of self-care practices have further strengthened demand across global markets.

Influence of Social Media and Digital Marketing

Social media platforms and influencer marketing have played a transformative role in the men’s grooming sector. Online tutorials, product reviews, and celebrity endorsements have helped reshape perceptions and encourage adoption of grooming routines. Digital platforms also provide personalized product recommendations and direct-to-consumer channels, making it easier for brands to connect with their target audiences.

Growth of E-commerce Channels

Online retail has become a dominant distribution channel in the men’s grooming market, accounting for a significant share of sales. E-commerce platforms offer convenience, wider product selection, and competitive pricing, making them increasingly popular among consumers. The availability of subscription-based services and targeted marketing campaigns further supports market expansion.

Increasing Demand for Premium and Natural Products

There is a noticeable shift toward premium, natural, and organic grooming products as consumers seek safer and more sustainable alternatives. Innovation in formulations and packaging is driving product differentiation and encouraging higher spending per consumer. This trend is particularly strong among younger demographics who value transparency, sustainability, and quality.

Segment Insights

By Product Type

Skincare remains the leading segment in the men’s grooming market, accounting for a significant share due to increasing demand for products that address specific skin concerns such as acne, aging, and dryness. Beard care, hair styling, and shaving products also continue to see strong demand, supported by evolving fashion trends and the popularity of facial hair grooming.

By Price Range

Mass-market products dominate the global market due to their affordability and widespread availability. However, the premium segment is expected to witness faster growth as consumers increasingly seek high-quality formulations and specialized products tailored to their needs.

By Distribution Channel

Online channels account for a large share of the market, driven by convenience, digital promotions, and personalized recommendations. Offline retail formats such as supermarkets, specialty stores, and salons continue to play an important role, particularly in regions where in-store experiences influence purchasing decisions.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the global men’s grooming products market, supported by a large consumer base, rising disposable incomes, and increasing acceptance of grooming practices among men. Rapid urbanization and expanding middle-class populations in countries such as India and China are contributing to strong demand in the region.

North America is expected to be one of the fastest-growing markets during the forecast period, driven by strong brand presence, celebrity endorsements, and innovative marketing strategies. The region also benefits from high consumer awareness and a growing preference for premium grooming products.

Europe remains a mature market with steady growth, supported by established grooming traditions and increasing adoption of sustainable and organic products. Meanwhile, emerging markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are witnessing gradual growth as awareness and accessibility improve.

Competitive Landscape

The men’s grooming products market is highly competitive, with both global and regional players focusing on innovation, branding, and digital engagement to maintain market share. Leading companies are investing in research and development to create multifunctional products, eco-friendly packaging, and customized solutions tailored to diverse consumer preferences.

Companies Covered in Men's Grooming Products Market

Beiersdorf AG

L'Oréal Groupe

Procter & Gamble Co.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Vi-john Group

Reckitt Benckiser

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

Kao Corporation

Coty, Inc.

Emerging Trends

Several trends are shaping the future of the men’s grooming products market:

• Personalized grooming solutions: Brands are introducing products tailored to individual skin and hair types.

• Sustainability initiatives: Eco-friendly packaging and natural formulations are gaining popularity.

• Technology integration: Smart grooming devices and advanced skincare formulations are attracting tech-savvy consumers.

• Influencer-driven marketing: Social media continues to influence purchasing decisions and brand loyalty.

• Expansion in emerging markets: Increasing awareness and disposable incomes are driving growth in developing regions.

Future Outlook

The global men’s grooming products market is poised for substantial growth over the forecast period as consumer attitudes toward grooming continue to evolve. Increasing acceptance of self-care, the rise of digital retail channels, and ongoing product innovation are expected to sustain market momentum.

