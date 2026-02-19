Brownsville CBP officers seize 13,800 lethal doses of cocaine at Veterans International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Veterans International Bridge cargo lot intercepted a load of alleged cocaine valued at $489,226 hidden within a 1987 Kenworth tractor.

“We must maintain our vigilance regardless of the mode of transportation and our officers’ efforts led to this significant drug seizure, keeping it from reaching our streets,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing 36.64 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Saturday, Feb. 14, at the Veterans International Bridge. CBP officers referred a 1987 Kenworth tractor for a secondary examination after a nonintrusive imaging system scan indicated anomalies. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 16 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 36.64 pounds of alleged cocaine.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation. Since Jan. 21, 2025, Laredo Field Office has seized over 63,000 lbs. of narcotics.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X @DFOLaredo and Instagram @dfolaredo as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at X @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.