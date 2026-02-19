CBP to temporarily halt vehicular traffic at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge to host International Bridge Ceremony on Feb. 21

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Laredo Port of Entry would like to advise the traveling public of the temporary halt in vehicular traffic at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge the morning of Saturday, Feb. 21 to host the International Bridge Ceremony, known as the Abrazo Ceremony.

"The Juarez-Lincoln Bridge will host this longstanding tradition, serving as a welcoming ceremony for officials and dignitaries from both Mexico and the United States, and representing goodwill between our neighboring countries," said Port Director Alberto Flores of the Laredo Port of Entry. "We encourage travelers to plan accordingly and cross either earlier or later to minimize potential delays."

On Feb. 21, at approximately 5 a.m., CBP, will temporarily halt all north and southbound vehicular and commercial bus traffic at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge to allow for the construction of the stage used in the International Bridge Ceremony. Vehicular traffic is expected to resume at 9 a.m. CBP encourages the traveling public to make arrangements to cross prior to 5 a.m. if they plan to utilize the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge as a travel route. As an alternative border crossing, Colombia-Solidarity Bridge will open at 6 a.m. on Saturday to accommodate the traveling public. Gateway to the Americas Bridge will remain open to Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection participants and all pedestrian traffic.

CBP would like to remind the traveling public of the importance of obtaining and utilizing their entry documents equipped with radio frequency identification technology and have them readily available when making entry through designated Ready Lanes.

Border Wait Times can be monitored through https://bwt.cbp.gov/index.html. The BWT app is also available for smartphones via Apple App Store and Google Play.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X @DFOLaredo and Instagram @dfolaredo as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at X @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.