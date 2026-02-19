Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Valued to Hit USD 6.4 Bn by 2035 Driven by Advancements in Molecular Testing

Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market is projected to reach approximately US$ 6.9 billion by 2035, expanding at a steady CAGR of around 6.4% during the forecast period, driven by the rising global burden of gastric cancer, increasing adoption of advanced molecular diagnostic technologies, and growing government emphasis on early screening programs. The market growth is further supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, rapid integration of AI-based imaging systems, and rising demand for minimally invasive biomarker testing, positioning gastric cancer diagnostics as a critical segment within the broader oncology diagnostics industry.Gastric cancer — one of the leading causes of cancer-related mortality globally — presents unique diagnostic challenges due to its asymptomatic early stages and complex progression. As awareness continues to grow and screening technologies improve, demand for accurate, rapid, and cost-effective gastric cancer diagnostics is strengthening across healthcare settings.Get Instant Access to the Sample Report – Start Exploring: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86864 Key Players:• Abbott• Agilent Technologies, Inc.• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd• MiRXES Pte Ltd.• Endofotonics Pte Ltd.• Hipro Biotechnology Co., Ltd.• Fulgent Genetics• NeoGenomics Laboratories• Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.• Natera, Inc.• Randox Laboratories Ltd.• GE HealthCare• Koninklijke Philips N.V• CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION• Promega CorporationKey Market Drivers1. Rising Prevalence of Gastric CancerGastric cancer remains a major global health issue, particularly in East Asian countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China, where screening programs are more widespread. Additionally, lifestyle factors, Helicobacter pylori infections, genetic predisposition, and aging populations continue to drive new cases in both developed and emerging regions.2. Continuous Technological InnovationCutting-edge diagnostic technologies are transforming how gastric cancer is detected and managed:Molecular diagnostics — including next-generation sequencing (NGS), liquid biopsies, and gene panel analyses — are enabling earlier and more precise detection.Advanced imaging systems such as high-resolution endoscopy, narrow-band imaging (NBI), and AI-assisted image analysis are improving lesion visualization and diagnostic accuracy.Biomarker assays — both tissue-based and blood-based — are gaining traction for detecting early disease and monitoring therapeutic response.These innovations are helping clinicians differentiate between benign and malignant gastric conditions with greater confidence, reducing unnecessary procedures and improving patient outcomes.3. Government and Private InitiativesSeveral national cancer control programs emphasize early detection through organized screening, particularly in high-risk populations. Public health campaigns, reimbursement support, and investments in diagnostic infrastructure are expanding access to gastric cancer testing across regions.4. Growing Geriatric PopulationOlder adults are at higher risk for gastric cancer. Global demographic shifts toward aging populations are increasing demand for routine screening and advanced diagnostic services.Buy this premium research report for valuable insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86864<ype=S Market Segmentation InsightsDiagnostic Test Type• Imaging Tests• Upper gastrointestinal (GI) series• Computed tomography (CT) Scan• Endoscopic Ultrasound• Positron emission tomography (PET) Scan• Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)Molecular Tests• HER2• MSI/MMR• PD-L1 expression• Others (CDH1 Mutations, etc.)End-user• Hospital Laboratories• Diagnostic Centers• Academic and Research Institutes• Others (Imaging Centers, etc.)Regional AnalysisAsia PacificAsia Pacific accounts for a substantial portion of the global market due to high gastric cancer incidence, targeted national screening programs, and strong infrastructure development in countries like Japan and South Korea. China’s expanding healthcare network also supports market growth.North AmericaThe North American market is driven by advanced diagnostic technologies, strong R&D investments, and high healthcare spending. Adoption of next-generation diagnostics and AI-assisted tools is particularly notable.EuropeEuropean markets benefit from structured healthcare systems and collaborative research initiatives. Nations with organized screening and preventive care strategies are leading demand.Latin America & Middle East & AfricaThese regions are anticipated to experience moderate growth as awareness increases and diagnostic access improves through public health investment.Market ChallengesDespite strong growth prospects, the market faces certain challenges:High cost of advanced diagnostic tools, limiting accessibility in lower-income economies.Variability in reimbursement policies across regions.Skill gaps and training requirements for complex diagnostic platforms.Limited awareness in certain populations leading to delayed diagnosis.Healthcare stakeholders are addressing these barriers through collaborative programs, capacity building, and cost-effective testing solutions.Future OutlookThe future of gastric cancer diagnostics appears promising, with sustained innovation, improved screening protocols, and a patient-centric healthcare model. Integration of artificial intelligence, digital pathology, and decentralized testing platforms is expected to reshape diagnostic pathways, making early detection more accessible than ever.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)1. How big was the global gastric cancer diagnostics market in 2024?The global gastric cancer diagnostics market was valued at US$ 3.5 Bn in 20242. How big will the global gastric cancer diagnostics industry be in 2035?The global gastric cancer diagnostics industry is projected to reach more than US$ 6.9 Bn by the end of 2035.3. What are the factors driving the gastric cancer diagnostics market?The rising incidence of gastric cancer, increasing risk factors like H. pylori infections, obesity, and smoking, advances in diagnostic technology, and rising focus on early detection through screening programs are some of the factors driving the expansion of gastric cancer diagnostics market.4. What will be the CAGR of the global gastric cancer diagnostics industry during the forecast period?The CAGR is anticipated to be 6.4% from 2025 to 2035More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research -Insulin Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/insulin-market.html Microbiology Culture Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/microbiology-culture-market.html Wound Healing Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wound-healing-market.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. 