A Strategic Step in Washington: Mirziyoyev’s Visit and the Emerging Geopolitical Format Through the Peace Council

On February 17, 2026, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev departed for the United States on a working visit at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump.

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 17, 2026, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev departed for the United States on a working visit at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump. The central event of the visit was participation in the inaugural summit of the Peace Council, held in Washington, D.C., with Uzbekistan among its founding states. This element elevated the trip beyond routine bilateral engagement, positioning it as a strategic milestone in the formation of a new international institution — and underscoring Uzbekistan’s active role in shaping it.

Participation in the summit reflects the broader conceptual transformation of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy in recent years, characterized by openness, multi-vector cooperation, and constructive dialogue. By joining the founding ranks of the Peace Council, Tashkent signals its ambition to contribute proactively to global discussions on security and stability. This development carries particular weight amid geopolitical shifts in Central Asia and increasing global uncertainty.

The visit’s agenda extended well beyond the summit. In Washington, President Mirziyoyev held bilateral talks with senior U.S. officials and took part in a series of high-level business events. Economic diplomacy remained a central pillar of the trip. In 2025, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and the United States surpassed $1 billion for the first time — a figure that has grown several-fold compared to 2017 levels. Today, more than 300 U.S.-affiliated enterprises operate in Uzbekistan, reflecting a steady deepening of commercial ties.

During the February meetings, discussions focused on expanding cooperation in energy — particularly renewable energy — critical minerals, transport logistics, and the digital economy. Negotiations reportedly advanced on a prospective investment portfolio worth $30–35 billion over the next three years. Special emphasis was placed on scaling up green energy capacity, strengthening industrial cooperation, and promoting higher value-added production — all key components of Uzbekistan’s economic modernization strategy.

The political dimension of the visit was equally significant. Dialogue between Uzbekistan and the United States on security, counterterrorism, and regional stability has become increasingly institutionalized. Issues related to Afghanistan, humanitarian engagement, and the development of transport and energy connectivity across Central Asia formed an important part of the bilateral discussions. In this context, the Washington meetings carried implications not only for the two countries but for the broader region.

Participation in the first Peace Council summit added further geopolitical weight to the visit. The new international platform aims to address global security challenges, promote diplomatic conflict resolution, and support economic stability. Uzbekistan’s involvement highlights its aspiration to act not only as a regional stakeholder but also as a responsible actor on the global stage.

Overall, the visit that began on February 17 pursued three interrelated strategic objectives: launching the activities of a new international institution through participation in the Peace Council summit; deepening strategic partnership with the United States; and securing tangible economic and investment outcomes. With trade exceeding the $1 billion mark, hundreds of joint ventures operating in Uzbekistan, and multi-billion-dollar projects under discussion, U.S.–Uzbekistan relations appear to be entering a qualitatively new phase. Rather than a ceremonial diplomatic engagement, the visit represents a calculated step toward strengthening long-term strategic cooperation on both institutional and economic fronts.

