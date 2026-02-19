The Airport Cloud Market for Data Sovereignty Controls is projected to grow to $3.36 billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Airport Cloud Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Airport Cloud Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing reliance on cloud technologies within the aviation sector has brought data sovereignty controls into sharp focus, especially as airports manage increasing volumes of sensitive passenger and operational information. Understanding the future trajectory of this market sheds light on how airports are securing their cloud environments while complying with regional data regulations. Let’s delve into the current market size, key drivers, prominent regional insights, and forward-looking trends shaping the data sovereignty controls for airport cloud market.

Significant Market Growth Expected in Data Sovereignty Controls for Airport Cloud by 2026

The market for data sovereignty controls tailored to airport cloud systems has witnessed rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $1.65 billion in 2025 to $1.9 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. This upward trend during the historical period largely results from airports adopting digital solutions, early cloud integration in aviation operations, increasing volumes of passenger data, stringent regulatory oversight, and heightened cybersecurity concerns.

Download a free sample of the data sovereignty controls for airport cloud market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=32560&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Looking ahead, the data sovereignty controls for airport cloud market is anticipated to expand even faster. By 2030, it is expected to reach $3.36 billion, growing at a CAGR of 15.3%. Several factors will fuel this growth, including the rise of smart airports, broader adoption of cloud-based airport platforms, stricter aviation data regulations, advances in digital identity management, and increased government investments in cloud infrastructure. Emerging trends likely to influence this market include airport cloud data localization, jurisdiction-based access controls, secure governance of passenger data, compliant cloud operations management, and stronger enforcement of aviation data sovereignty.

Understanding Data Sovereignty Controls in Airport Cloud Environments

Data sovereignty controls for airport cloud refer to the set of governance, security, and technical measures that ensure data stored and processed within cloud platforms complies with national and regional sovereignty laws. These controls oversee critical aspects such as where data is stored, who can access it, encryption standards, and the handling of cross-border data flows. They apply to various airport systems, including passenger processing, security operations, air traffic management, and other support services. By enforcing these controls, airports can safeguard sensitive aviation and passenger information while adopting cloud technologies in a secure and regulation-compliant way.

View the full data sovereignty controls for airport cloud market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-sovereignty-controls-for-airport-cloud-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Cybersecurity Challenges as a Major Catalyst for Market Expansion

Rising cybersecurity threats are a key driver pushing the data sovereignty controls for airport cloud market forward. Cyber threats include harmful activities aimed at infiltrating computer systems, networks, or data to steal information, inflict damage, or disrupt operations. The increasing sophistication of cybercriminals—employing advanced tools to commit fraud, deploy ransomware, and target critical infrastructure—heightens the urgency for robust data protection. Airports require secure cloud solutions to defend sensitive passenger details, operational data, and infrastructure from unauthorized access and attacks.

For example, data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reveals a significant rise in cybercrime complaints in the US, growing from 800,944 cases in 2022 to 880,418 in 2023. Correspondingly, financial losses increased by nearly 22%, from $10.3 billion to $12.5 billion during the same period. This alarming trend underscores how escalating cyber threats are propelling the demand for stringent data sovereignty controls within airport cloud systems.

Growth in Aviation Infrastructure Spurs Demand for Data Sovereignty Controls

The ongoing expansion and modernization of aviation infrastructure represent another important factor driving the growth of data sovereignty controls for airport cloud. This expansion encompasses the construction and upgrading of airport terminals, runways, and related systems to accommodate rising air travel volumes. The recovery of passenger traffic after the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this development, with many airports globally requiring upgraded infrastructure to handle increased demand.

Such growth in aviation facilities necessitates more sophisticated cloud-based data management systems capable of handling complex operations, passenger information, and security protocols across larger and more intricate airport environments. For instance, Airbus SE reported delivering 735 commercial aircraft to 87 customers worldwide in 2023, marking an 11% increase compared to 2022. This surge in aircraft deliveries reflects broader industry growth, which in turn supports the expansion of airport infrastructure and the related need for enhanced data sovereignty controls in cloud environments.

Regional Overview of Data Sovereignty Controls for Airport Cloud Market

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the data sovereignty controls for airport cloud market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report provides comprehensive coverage of key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering insights into the global market landscape and regional development patterns.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Data Sovereignty Controls For Airport Cloud Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Data Lake Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-lake-global-market-report

Data Governance Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-governance-global-market-report

General Data Protection Regulation Services Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-data-protection-regulation-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.