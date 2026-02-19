Labiana formalizes a €37 million syndicated loan and launches a capital increase linked to its new financial framework

Manuel Ramos, CEO of Labiana Health, in front of the company’s corporate signage.

The refinancing simplifies debt, lowers financial costs, eliminates dilution risk and strengthens the company’s credit profile to support long-term growth.

This transaction strengthens our capital structure, improves financial flexibility and supports long-term value creation for all our shareholders.” — Manuel Ramos, CEO of Labiana

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Labiana formalizes a syndicated loan of €37 million and launches a capital increase linked to its new financial framework• The transaction replaces existing alternative financing, establishes a progressive repayment schedule, and eliminates instruments with potential dilutive effects• The combination of the syndicated loan and the capital increase improves the company's credit profile and expands the options for organic and inorganic growth and, ultimately, the creation of value for shareholders Labiana Health , S.A., a pharmaceutical laboratory specializing in animal and human health and listed on BME Growth , has formalized a syndicated loan for a total amount of €37 million, led by Deutsche Bank Spain as agent, together with Institut Català de Finances (ICF), Andorra Banc Agrícol Reig, Caixabank, and Banco Santander.This refinancing and simplification of existing debt is a strategic milestone for Labiana in the execution of its business plan because it not only improves the company's credit profile but also expands the options for organic and inorganic growth and, ultimately, the creation of value for shareholders. The cancellation and replacement of the financing agreement with Miralta Bank, S.A., and Blantyre Capital Limited alone benefits the company and its shareholders in terms of lower financial costs and a progressive repayment profile with more extended and orderly maturities that prioritizes cash generation, not to mention the elimination of the dilution risk that existed for shareholders.On the other hand, the higher volume of financing agreed allows part of it to be allocated to financing CapEx, thus aligning the financial structure with the medium- and long-term growth opportunities defined in the business plan. It should also be noted that this transaction incorporates a working capital line, providing the company with greater operational flexibility.As part of this operation and as a condition precedent to its effectiveness, the Company will carry out a capital increase with preemptive subscription rights for a maximum amount of €5.072 million, through the issuance of up to 1,268,000 new ordinary shares for €4 per share.The capital increase fully respects the preemptive subscription rights of shareholders, allowing them to maintain their proportional share in the share capital. The subscription period will last for 14 calendar days from the publication of the announcement in the BORME (Spanish Official Gazette of the Mercantile Registry).According to Manuel Ramos, CEO of Labiana, "the formalization of this syndicated financing allows us to completely replace the previous structure with a long-term syndicated banking framework, aligned with our industrial plan and with an orderly maturity schedule.The capital increase linked to this operation has sufficient subscription commitments to cover the minimum amount required, and is structured in full compliance with preemptive subscription rights in order to allow all our shareholders to maintain their proportional shareholding in the Company. We believe that this structure is consistent with our commitment to the market and to the equitable treatment of all our shareholders."In the first half of 2025, Labiana recorded a turnover of more than €39 million, with diversified activity in animal and human health and an international presence in more than 150 markets.All the terms and conditions of the syndicated financing and capital increase are set out in the corresponding communications sent to the market.Labiana, therefore, considers that this transaction consolidates a solid, flexible financial structure that is aligned with the company's sustainable growth, strengthening long-term value creation for all shareholders.About LabianaLabiana Health is a leading independent and integrated international animal and human health laboratory with a diversified portfolio of products and businesses and a broad portfolio of top-tier customers with whom it has long-standing relationships based on trust. It has subsidiaries in Spain, Serbia, Turkey, and Mexico, with production centers distributed between Spain and Serbia. Labiana's products are found in more than 150 markets, with its own products registered in more than 90 countries. The group has two distinct and complementary lines of business: contract manufacturing in both veterinary and human medicine, which provides stability and revenue visibility; and the development, manufacture, and marketing of its own animal and human health products, which drive growth. The company made its debut on BME Growth in June 2022, becoming the first veterinary company to be listed on the BME Growth Market in Spain.For more information:LabianaCristina Ramos, Director of Communications and Investor Relationscristina.ramos@labiana.com

