HHS announces program to protect confidentiality of SUD patient records

The Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights Feb. 13 announced the launch of a program to implement and enforce statutory and regulatory requirements under 42 CFR Part 2, which protect the confidentiality of substance use disorder patient records. As of Feb. 16, the program uses a range of civil enforcement mechanisms, including civil money penalties, to ensure compliance with new provisions from section 3221 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. This section aligns federal privacy standards for SUD records more closely with those under HIPAA and strengthens confidentiality protections. In compliance with the provisions, HHS OCR has begun accepting complaints of alleged confidentiality violations and SUD record breach notifications.

