Primech Holdings Secures US$9.50 Million in New Contracts, Driving Revenue Growth and HYTRON Robotics Adoption

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), an established technology-driven facility services provider serving public and private sectors primarily in Singapore, today announced that its subsidiary Primech A & P Pte. Ltd. (“Primech A & P”) has secured and signed multiple major commercial contracts with a combined estimated value of approximately US$9.50 million.Select contracts are expected to incorporate deployment of the Company’s HYTRON AI-powered cleaning robotics platform, supporting operational efficiency improvements and reinforcing Primech’s strategy to integrate automation across its commercial services portfolio.The newly secured commercial contracts include:• Two-year agreement valued at approximately US$914,640 for cleaning services at a prominent office tower and podium• Three-year agreement valued at approximately US$3,863,688 for comprehensive cleaning services across a major integrated commercial development• One-year agreement valued at approximately US$4,724,060 covering cleaning, refuse disposal, and pest control services for a leading financial institutionCollectively, these contracts represent approximately US$9.50 million in secured commercial revenue. The mandates demonstrate Primech A & P’s ability to compete for and execute large-scale commercial contracts across diverse asset classes.The combination of multi-year and high-value annual contracts enhances forward revenue visibility and strengthens the Group’s recurring income base, supporting greater earnings stability and operational leverage.These contract awards reflect continued trust and confidence from major corporate clients in Primech A & P’s ability to meet the operational, compliance, and service requirements of large commercial and institutional properties.The Company’s integrated service platform, spanning cleaning, waste management, and pest control, supports cross-device delivery within complex environments and strengths its competitive positioning in Singapore’s commercial facilities management market.Primech A & P remains focused on disciplined growth through operational efficiency, workforce capability development, and continued integration of technology across its service platform.The newly secured contracts strengthen the Company’s commercial portfolio, enhance earnings visibility, and support scalable expansion within Singapore’s facilities management sector, reinforcing Primech’s commitment to long-term shareholder value creation.About Primech Holdings LimitedHeadquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. 