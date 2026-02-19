ICE Asks Charlotte Sanctuary Politicians to Not Release Child Rapist and Kidnapper

Sanctuary politicians previously RELEASED this pedophile from their jail into North Carolina communities

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer asking local law enforcement to not release Arnol De Jesus Guevara-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras accused of a laundry list of heinous crimes including statutory rape of a child under 15 years old, kidnapping, and indecent liberties with a child in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

In February 2025, ICE lodged a detainer with local authorities. Sanctuary politicians REFUSED to honor it and released the child predator back into North Carolina communities.

This pedophile was re-arrested on February 10, 2026, after he failed to meet conditions of bond, and ICE has lodged another detainer.

“These are the types of monsters North Carolina sanctuary politicians are protecting from immigration enforcement and RELEASING from their jails into our neighborhoods to prey on American children,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This is a perfect example of why sanctuary policies make Americans less safe. We are calling on Charlotte sanctuary politicians to commit to turning this child rapist over to ICE, so he can never walk American streets again. Sanctuary politicians must stop releasing pedophiles and rapists into our neighborhoods.”

Sanctuary policies resulted in the release of 1,400 criminal illegal aliens from jail directly back onto North Carolina streets.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

