WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests Child Abusers, Killers, and Sex Criminals

Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON –– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more criminal illegal aliens from across the country, convicted for despicable crimes including injury to child, manslaughter, and sex crimes.

“While the media and sanctuary politicians continue to ignore American victims of illegal alien crime, our officers were arresting criminal illegal aliens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Yesterday, ICE arrested child abusers, killers, and sex offenders. Nearly 70% of all ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S. Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, we are targeting public safety threats and getting them out of our country.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Miguel De La Cruz-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for injury to child - bodily injury under 12-years-old in Harris County, Texas.

Luis Benavides-Nieto, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for voluntary manslaughter in Durham County, North Carolina.

Marlon Masters, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted for course of sexual conduct in White Plains, New York.

Rafael Oran-Salas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault in Queens, New York.

Aslanbek Gutnov, a criminal illegal alien from Russia, convicted for robbery causing physical injury in New York City, New York.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

# # #