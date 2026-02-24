Phenol and Acetone Markets Face Uncertainty as Industry Leaders Meet in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, CHINA, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global phenol and acetone industry will reconvene in Shanghai this March as the 22nd Phenol, Acetone & Derivatives Markets Conference returns at a critical point for the sector, marked by prolonged oversupply, margin pressure and increasing sustainability expectations across petrochemical and downstream markets.Taking place on 10–11 March 2026, the long-established forum brings together producers, downstream manufacturers, traders, investors and technology providers to examine when and how market fundamentals may stabilise. With Asia — particularly China and India — continuing to reshape global supply and demand dynamics, the conference provides a timely platform for evaluating structural change across the phenol and acetone value chain.The programme opens with a world economic outlook for 2026, addressing geopolitical risk, policy uncertainty and growth prospects across major economies including China, India, the United States, Europe and Southeast Asia. This macroeconomic framing sets the context for deeper analysis of Phenol/Acetone market cycles and pricing volatility , led by market intelligence specialists from Chemical Market Analytics by OPIS (a Dow Jones company) and Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking.A core focus of Day 1 is the question of market recovery in phenol and acetone, as rising capacities and weak downstream demand continue to weigh on margins. Sessions examine supply–demand balances, export competitiveness and the restructuring of China’s phenol market, with insights from major regional producers including Rongsheng Petrochemical Holding and Haldia Petrochemicals. India’s growing role in phenol and derivatives is also assessed, with discussion on domestic capacity expansion and the prospects for self-sufficiency.Day 1 further explores upstream and feedstock dynamics, including the global and China propylene market outlook , amid ample supply and rising on-purpose production. Perspectives from the China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation (CPCIF) highlight emerging challenges across the upstream and downstream value chain, while analysis from FGE NexantECA examines how petrochemical industry reforms and crude price volatility are reshaping the benzene market.Sustainability and decarbonisation feature prominently in the Day 1 agenda. A dedicated session on advancing decarbonisation in China’s chemical value chain highlights breakthroughs in sustainable phenol, including the transition from fossil-based to renewable feedstocks and process innovation enabling lower-carbon product portfolios. This discussion draws on experience from Moeve Chemicals, reflecting broader industry efforts to align phenol production with circular economy and climate objectives.Downstream integration is a key theme throughout the conference. Attention turns to bisphenol-A (BPA) and Polycarbonates, sectors facing structural change as demand patterns evolve across construction, electronics and advanced materials. Contributions from PTT Global Chemical, Covestro and Deepak Group provide market outlooks and investment perspectives, underscoring the strategic importance of downstream resilience amid uncertain upstream conditions.Networking Reception Sponsor - SEDIN Engineering Co. (CNCEC) highlight how detailed design, execution capability and cost control are influencing project viability in the current investment climate, sharing their experience with case studies from Phenol and Acetone projects.Day 2 extends the discussion to derivatives markets, global trends in Phenolic resins, caprolactam, nylon and MMA, with perspectives from Shengquan New Materials , Highsun International Chemical Trading Center and Sheng Hong Group. These discussions reflect growing interest in diversified applications and specialty materials as traditional commodity margins remain under pressure, as well as in-depth analysis of market outlooks, growth drivers and rising demand for sustainable phenolic materialsThe programme concludes with a final discussion and closing dialogue, enabling participants to consolidate insights across upstream markets, downstream derivatives, sustainability pressures and investment trends. Networking sessions and a dedicated reception provide additional opportunities for exchange among senior decision-makers across the value chain.With its strong focus on market intelligence, sustainability transition, downstream integration and cost competitiveness, the 22nd Phenol, Acetone & Derivatives Markets Conference positions itself as a strategic forum for navigating uncertainty in 2026 and beyond. By convening regional and global experts in Shanghai, the event reinforces Asia’s central role in shaping the future direction of phenol, acetone and derivatives markets.The conference will be held on 10–11 March 2026 in Shanghai, China. Full programme details are available at https://www.cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=260302&pu=312156 For further enquiries, contact angelia@cmtsp.com.sg or call +65 63455701

