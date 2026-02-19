China’s Humanoid Robot Big 5 Confirm Participation in AW 2026 - China Humanoid Robot Conference Embarks on Day 1

China Humanoid Robot Conference at AW 2026 Poster

China’s humanoid "Big 5" (Unitree, Agibot, etc.) will debut in Korea at AW 2026 this March, featuring live robot demos and global commercialization roadmaps.

SEOCHO-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- -The lineup includes China’s leading humanoid robot manufacturers, such as AGIBOT, Unitree, Fourier, Leju, alongside Huawei, a key player providing core embedded intelligence and humanoid robot software technologies.-The ‘China Humanoid Robot Conference (China Humanoid: First Journey to Korea)’ will present China’s humanoid technology strategies, commercialization roadmaps, and global expansion plans, accompanied by live humanoid demonstrations.-Huawei, a leading player in China’s core technology development, will present real-world application cases of its latest humanoid robot embedded technologies.-AGIBOT, Fourier, and Leju to showcase humanoid robot demonstrationsAs the global manufacturing and robotics industry shifts towards ‘Humanoid Robots’, China’s world-leading Big 5 humanoid robot companies will gather in Korea for the first time this March.Asia’s leading manufacturing AX expo, Smart Factory & Automation World 2026 (AW 2026) , announced on February 12 that key companies spearheading the global humanoid robot industry have confirmed their participation.China’s Five Leading Humanoid Robot Companies to Make Their First Collective Appearance in KoreaAt the AGIBOT exhibition, Unitree, Fourier, Leju, and Huawei, four of China’s leading humanoid robot manufacturers, will simultaneously participate in the domestic exhibition. The companies will take part as speakers at the China Humanoid Robot Conference (China Humanoid: First Journey to Korea), where they will share the latest global trends and technological developments shaping the humanoid robot industry.The conference will feature keynote presentations by Jiang Chengyi, Head of Solutions at Unitree; Zhou Bin, Co-Founder of Fourier; and Ren Guangjie, Head of Solutions at Leju, who will present China’s humanoid robot technology strategies, commercialization roadmaps, and global expansion plans.In particular, AGIBOT, the world’s No. 1 company in global robot shipments and market share, plans to present live demonstrations of its humanoid robots, X2 and G2. In addition, Unitree’s ‘G1’and Leju’s ‘Kuavo 4th Generation Pro’ and ‘Kuavo 4 Pro’ will also be showcased through live robot demonstrations.China is already recognized as a leading market for advanced humanoid robots, with pilot deployments and commercialization underway across the public, industrial, and service sectors. The five companies visiting Korea for this event are core players in China’s humanoid robotics industry.AW 2026 to Mark the Opening Signal of the Global Humanoid Robot RaceThe gathering of world-class humanoid-robot companies in Korea goes far beyond a simple conference, marking the start of intensified global competition in the humanoid-robot market and positioning Korea as a key hub.The academic community will also take part in this landmark event. Yan Weixin, Chief Scientist at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University Institute of Robotics - widely regarded as a hub of China’s robotics research - will also participate, sharing both academic and industrial insights. In addition, Hyung-kwan Shin, CEO of China Capital Markets Lab, will deliver a presentation titled “China’s Humanoid Robot Industry: Current Status and Ecosystem” and will also serve as the moderator of the conference.The conference will be held on the first day of AW2026, March 4, 2026 (Wed.), from 1:00 PM to 5:30 PM, at the Grand Ballroom, 1st floor, Coex, Seoul. Paid registration is available through the official event website, and the first round of early-bird tickets is currently on sale.Meanwhile, AW 2026 will be held on the largest scale in its history, taking place from March 4 to 6 across the entire Coex venue in Seoul. The exhibition will feature 500 global smart manufacturing innovation companies and 2,300 booths, including LS ELECTRIC, Hyundai Glovis, Rockwell Automation Korea Ltd., Schneider Electric, Hyundai Movex, Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB, Doosan Corporation Digital Innovation BU, CJ Olivenetworks, and POSCO DX. Free pre-registration is currently available on the official website.

