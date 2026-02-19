The Super Clean Bros Highlights the Importance of Bird Proofing Solar Panels to Protect Homes and Roofs

The Super Clean Bro

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As solar panels become an increasingly popular choice for homeowners and businesses looking to lower energy costs and promote sustainability, one important issue is often overlooked: bird damage. The Super Clean Bros , a trusted leader in exterior cleaning and bird proofing solutions, is educating the public on the importance of bird proofing solar panels to prevent costly roof damage, particularly from pigeons.Senad Keserovic, owner of The Super Clean Bros, explains, “Birds, especially pigeons, can cause significant damage to solar panels and roofs. Their nests and droppings can lead to costly repairs and inefficient solar panel performance. Protecting your investment by bird proofing your panels is crucial.”The Super Clean Bros has been serving the Arizona community for years, offering high-quality bird proofing and exterior cleaning services. Their reputation for excellence is built on their dedication to improving both residential and commercial curb appeal. “Our company has built a long-standing reputation for quality and professionalism,” says Keserovic. “We work hard every day to improve the look of homes and businesses while providing peace of mind with our bird proofing services .”While the industry boasts many reputable companies, Keserovic advises homeowners to be cautious of companies that offer discounted prices or coupons that may signal lower quality or less reliable services. “Always choose a company with a proven track record,” he adds.In addition to their business efforts, The Super Clean Bros proudly supports the Arizona Humane Society with anonymous donations, reinforcing their commitment to the community.If you're looking for a trusted and experienced partner to clean your exterior and bird proof your solar panels, The Super Clean Bros is an excellent choice. Their team specializes in protecting homes and businesses from pesky pests while enhancing curb appeal.For more information, or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.thesupercleanbros.com or call 602-582-8202.

