A New Era of Connectivity: Q-KON’s Partners Secure LEO Licenses to Launch OneWeb High-Speed Satellite in Namibia

Q-KON's distribution partners Echo Namibia, Oblixx Communication Networks (OCN) and RocketNet Namibia to deliver Eutelsat’s OneWeb Business Broadband satellite connectivity services to Namibia

After a year-long review, CRAN has licensed Q-KON partners to bring high-speed OneWeb LEO connectivity to remote business across Namibia.

The exceptional speed, security & low latency offered by OneWeb, combined with the high degree of interoperability with legacy systems, promise a radical upgrade in communications for remote business.” — Dr. Dawie de Wet, Group CEO of Q-KON

WINDHOEK, NAMIBIA, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Q-KON is pleased to announce that after a detailed compliance and evaluation process lasting over a year, the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has now awarded service operating licences for OneWeb LEO satellite services to three of Q-KON’s in-country channel partners. .These licences will allow launch distribution partners Echo Namibia, Oblixx Communication Networks (OCN) and RocketNet Namibia to deliver Eutelsat’s OneWeb Business Broadband satellite connectivity services to Namibian businesses in remote areas, or to those enterprises looking for a failsafe back-up to terrestrial communications infrastructure.CRAN has thereby taken a significant step towards positioning Namibia at the forefront of the African satellite revolution. Through a unique combination of innovation and insistence on proper compliance, Namibian end-users can now enjoy fully licenced access to Eutelsat-OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation services.“Now that we have achieved compliance thanks to CRAN’s far-sighted vision for the future of communications services in Namibia, our local service partners can start rolling out Eutelsat-OneWeb LEO services for Namibian business customers,” commented Dr. Dawie de Wet, Group CEO of Q-KON. “The exceptional speed, security and low latency offered by OneWeb, combined with the high degree of interoperability with legacy systems, promise a radical upgrade in communications for remotely located enterprises,” he added.In Namibia, OneWeb is now leading the charge towards newer technology, whilst still respecting local interests. OneWeb is a high-speed (up to 100 Mbps), high capacity (up to 2TB per site) and fully compliant solution servicing remote businesses such as banking, lodges and mines, as well as government facilities, schools and communities that cannot ordinarily rely on ground-based technology."We are deeply thankful and excited about the award of the spectrum licence for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) services in Namibia. This milestone marks the beginning of a new era in broadband telecommunications, one that will bring high-speed, reliable connectivity to rural and off-grid communities across the country,” stated Maarten Venter of Oblixx Communication Networks. “Access to modern digital infrastructure is no longer a luxury - it is a necessity for education, healthcare, commerce, and social inclusion. With this licence, we are committed to bridging the digital divide and ensuring that every Namibian, regardless of location, can participate fully in the digital economy. This achievement reflects our vision of empowering communities and driving sustainable growth through innovation in connectivity," added Venter.“Echo Namibia is excited to launch OneWeb LEO VSAT services in Namibia in partnership with Q-KON,” explained Christo Greeff, Managing Director of Echo Namibia. “LEO VSAT will undeniably shape the future of connectivity, not just globally but in Namibia as well,” he added.“We extend our appreciation to CRAN for the allocation of spectrum for OneWeb services, marking an important milestone in enabling high-speed Low Earth Orbit connectivity and expanding access to underserved and unserved communities across Namibia,” commented Xander Erasmus, Managing Director of RocketNet Namibia. “We look forward to an exciting year ahead in the connectivity sector,” he added.To learn more about OneWeb LEO satellite connectivity services from Q-KON and our channel partners in Namibia and beyond, go to: www.qkon.com

