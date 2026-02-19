TAIWAN, February 19 - President Lai congratulates LDP President Takaichi Sanae on re-election as prime minister of Japan

On February 18, Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) stated that President Lai Ching-te, on behalf of the government and people of Taiwan, sincerely congratulates Liberal Democratic Party President Takaichi Sanae on her re-election as Japan’s 105th prime minister in a vote to designate the prime minister held at a special National Diet session. Spokesperson Kuo stated that President Lai wishes the Japanese government led by Prime Minister Takaichi success in implementing all its policy objectives and guiding the nation toward continued development and prosperity. The president also expressed hope that the friendly relations between Taiwan and Japan will continue to deepen, enhancing the well-being of both peoples, and that we can jointly address regional challenges and promote the prosperity and security of the Indo-Pacific region.

Spokesperson Kuo stated that Taiwan and Japan have long been steadfast partners who always help each other out, and that the peoples of both nations have forged precious bonds of friendship. She noted that Prime Minister Takaichi has on multiple occasions expressed support for Taiwan at important international venues. She expressed hope that, going forward, Taiwan and Japan will continue to strengthen the regional partnership across many areas including trade and the economy, technological cooperation, and disaster prevention, building on the strong existing foundation of our cooperation to reach new milestones in Taiwan-Japan relations and together contribute to realizing the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

