Leesburg, Lee County, GA (February 18, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Danielle Weaver, age 29, of Leesburg, GA, with Child Molestation and Improper Sexual Contact by Employee, Agent, or Foster Parent. On February 4, 2026, the Leesburg Police Department requested the GBI to assist with an investigation into allegations of inappropriate contact between a teacher and a juvenile student at Lee County High School.

On February 3, 2026, Leesburg Police Department officers responded to a request from Lee County High School to investigate the allegations. Investigators identified Weaver as the subject, and identified the victim as a juvenile student at Lee County High School.

GBI agents continued the investigation along with the Leesburg Police Department. On February 17, 2026, arrest warrants were obtained for Weaver.

Weaver was taken into custody on February 18, 2026, at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office without incident. She is currently being held at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus, Georgia at 229-931-2439 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Leesburg, Georgia, at 229-759-6012. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.