BuyBuyCart Successfully Crosses 250 Active Franchise Stores, Strengthening Its Footprint Across India

BuyBuyCart crosses 250+ active franchise supermarkets across India, strengthening organized retail through an entrepreneur-led franchise model.

NATIONAL, NEW DELHI, BENGALURU, MUMBAI, UTTAR PRADESH, HARYANA, INDIA, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuyBuyCart, India’s fast-emerging supermarket franchise brand, has successfully crossed the milestone of 250+ active franchise stores across the country, reinforcing its position as one of India’s fastest-growing and most inclusive modern retail networks.

Founded by Ashish Pandey and Sumit Kumar in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic to empower local entrepreneurs while modernizing India's grocery retail market. The founders introduced India's first Zero Franchise Fee and Zero Royalty supermarket franchise model to help aspiring entrepreneurs from middle-class backgrounds access organized retail operations during a time when small business owners faced operational uncertainty and financial strain.

Speaking on the milestone, Ashish Pandey, Co-Founder of BuyBuyCart, said, “India's retail industry exists within a crucial transformation period. The market already exceeds a valuation of $900 billion and will reach $1.5 trillion within the next few years, yet about 80 to 85 percent of grocery retail remains unorganized. The evidence demonstrates that structured and affordable supermarket models present a major business opportunity. The operations at 250 active stores that local business owners will adopt organized retailing practices when they receive access to clear and affordable business solutions.”

The B2B2C framework of BuyBuyCart enables its franchise partners to establish complete branded supermarket operations within 15 days. The company offers complete assistance by providing store establishment, branding development, inventory delivery, digital billing software, marketing support, and ongoing business operations support. This business model leads to quicker profit generation and allows for business expansion into different markets.

The brand has expanded its business operations because of its private-label product range. BuyBuyCart uses its own brands to provide Indian families with essential grocery products, nutritious snacks, household cleaning solutions, and religious items. The products create stronger customer relationships, which help franchise partners to raise their profit margins while they compete in their regional markets.

BuyBuyCart has established itself as an excellent partner for India's developing retail market after successfully solving its initial problems, which included establishing supply chain stability and developing trust with conventional retail partners. The company plans to achieve multiple business objectives by 2027 because it has created a detailed expansion plan, which includes developing more than 1000 retail outlets, enhancing its private-label product range, creating a mobile application for easy online purchases, and pursuing growth in Gulf and South Asian markets.

About BuyBuyCart:

BuyBuyCart is one of India’s fastest-growing retail supermarket chains, operating through a robust network of franchise stores across multiple regions. The company offers a comprehensive range of groceries, daily essentials, and private label products through its physical stores, official website, and leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon. BuyBuyCart also operates a quick-commerce platform, BuyBuyCart - Grocery in Minutes, enabling fast and convenient delivery. Driven by a focus on quality, affordability, and customer convenience, BuyBuyCart continues to expand its footprint and product portfolio across India.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.