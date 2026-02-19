Actor DYLAN MOONEY to Recur on Season 2 of Award-Winning Series THE PITT

Dylan Mooney (photo by Sascha Knopf)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actor Dylan Mooney emerges in a recurring role during Season 2 of the celebrated hyper-realistic medical drama series, THE PITT, on HBO Max.The Emmy and Golden Globe winning series examines the daily lives of healthcare professionals in a Pittsburgh hospital. Last season, they juggled personal crises, workplace politics, and the emotional toll of treating critically ill patients, revealing the resilience required in their noble calling.The second season picks-up the pace 10-months later continuing with the intense 15-hour-shift format. On February 19th, Mooney steps into the chaotic ER environment as the team tackles key social issues with higher stakes than ever before.Mooney is excited to be part of the new season, adding “Working on The Pitt was incredibly meaningful. The energy on set was always positive and welcoming, and you could feel how bold and authentic the show is. The cast is exceptionally talented, watching them work so seamlessly, especially with the medical language, was inspiring. What really sets the series apart is how honestly it honors healthcare workers around the world and the dedication their work requires.”Audiences will recognize Mooney from his recurring stint as Detective Dez Bryant in the BET+ original crime-drama series, The Family Business. He also appeared as the best college friend and confidant to Jesse Metcalfe in the dramedy The Comic Shop, alongside Taye Diggs in the thriller Til’ Death Do Us Part, and in Mike Ho’s psychological thriller Persona starring Shanti Lowry, Sophie Ali, and Omar Gooding. His many notable acting credits also include ABC’s sitcom Modern Family, a series-regular role on Pop TV comedy Impress Me, the Netflix romance-drama Boy Bye, the comedy feature Fall Girls, and the BET releases, Always and Forever and Swag, Inc. A talented stage actor, Mooney earned an NCAAP Award for Best Ensemble Theatre Production for Flyin West.Mooney recently stepped behind the camera for his directorial debut with the comedy feature Villa Hollywood. The film currently in post-production stars Maria Russell, Rhonda Shear, Aniya Wayans, and Steve Sturla, who also wrote the script. Mooney also co-produced the project under his Laurel & Black Productions banner.A Santa Barbara, California native, Mooney has excelled beyond his creative talents proving a successful entrepreneur. He was featured in Variety for launching the free app Actor Trade, a service that connects over 20,000 international actors together to practice their craft and hone their skills. He also teaches at the Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute and produces original projects under his Laurel & Back Productions company banner.Follow DYLAN MOONEY on Instagram: @idylanmooney Actor Trade Instagram: @ActorTrade

