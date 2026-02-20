Pioneering Inclusive Educator Gita Jagannathan Joins My Safe Spaces SWISS Certification Council

About

MySafeSpace.org is your go-to space for mental wellness—real talk, real support, zero judgment. Whether you’re feeling anxious, low, overwhelmed, or just need a safe space to breathe, we’re here with certified psychologists, smart AI tools, and feel-good resources that actually get you. Think of us as your mental health buddy—always in your corner, always ready to help. We know mental health can still be a taboo, especially in places like India—but we’re flipping the script. MySpace.org makes it easy, stigma-free, and empowering to care for your mind. Wherever you are in your journey, you belong here. So take a deep breath, and let’s start feeling better—together.

