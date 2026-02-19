Neolix Hits 100M Kilometers in Autonomous Operations, Cementing Global Lead in RoboVan Sector

Neolix Surpasses 100M Kilometers in Autonomous Operations

BEIJING, CHINA, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neolix, a global leader in L4 autonomous logistics (RoboVan) solutions, announced that it has surpassed 100 million kilometers driven autonomously across its fleet. The milestone makes Neolix the first company globally to reach this level of real-world operation in the RoboVan segment.The 100-million-kilometer benchmark underscores the long-term stability of Neolix’s autonomous driving stack. With over 16,000 units deployed across 15 countries, Neolix is driving the transition of autonomous logistics from pilot programs to global, commercially sustainable deployment.“Reaching 100 million kilometers is more than a technical metric; it is a validation of our business model across diverse, complex, and unpredictable environments,” said Enyuan Yu, Founder and CEO of Neolix. “True autonomous capability cannot be simulated. It must be forged through large-scale, sustained operations. This milestone proves that Neolix is ready to redefine the global logistics backbone.”Proven Success in Large-Scale DeploymentIn China, Neolix was among the first to enter public road operations. Since becoming one of the inaugural companies approved for public-road autonomous delivery pilots in 2021, Neolix has obtained permits in more than 300 cities and regions nationwide, including major hubs like Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Suzhou, and Nanjing.The company has also successfully scaled deployment across numerous county-level and rural areas. In August 2025, Neolix launched Tibet’s first regularly operating autonomous parcel delivery route situated at the foothills of the Himalayas. This project demonstrated the technology's ability to function under extreme geographic and climatic conditions, offering a new technical pathway for logistics in remote regions.Market Dominance through Innovative Business ArchitectureNowadays Neolix has become the primary autonomous vehicle provider for industry giants including SF Express, JD Logistics, China Post, ZTO Express, and YTO Express, capturing nearly 70% of awarded tenders in the domestic autonomous delivery market. Beyond express mail, the company’s footprint spans B2B supply chains, retail, pharmaceuticals, and industrial parks.Neolix has also partnered with Didi Delivery, under the world‘s leading transportation platform DiDi, to jointly launch a RoboVan-as-a-Service (RaaS) model in Qingdao, China. Through this model, end users can directly order a RoboVan on demand through the app, significantly lowering the barrier to adoption. Currently, Neolix operates more than 1,200 autonomous delivery vehicles in Qingdao alone.This commercial success has attracted powerful backing from the global capital markets. To date, Neolix has raised over USD 880 million, including a record-breaking USD 600 million Series D round—the largest private financing event in China’s autonomous driving sector to date.Global Expansion Powered by "Mapless" TechnologyNeolix’s rapid scaling is driven by its proprietary mapless autonomous driving solution, launched in 2025. By removing reliance on high-definition (HD) maps, Neolix vehicles can deploy in new cities and countries with minimal lead time and significantly lower operational costs. Crucially, this mapless approach strengthens data security during cross-regional deployment by reducing the need for sensitive geographic data collection, ensuring seamless compliance with diverse local data regulations.Globally, Neolix is accelerating its global presence. In 2025, the company secured the Middle East’s first autonomous delivery vehicle operation license from Abu Dhabi Mobility (Integrated Transport Centre) and launched the region’s first commercial autonomous delivery pilot in Masdar City, UAE. Neolix has since delivered a total of 300 RoboVans to the UAE.Entering 2026, the company announced new partnerships with multiple European mobility operators, while advancing public-road testing and commercialization preparations.Looking Ahead: The 2026 Roadmap“2026 is our year of global acceleration,” said Will Zhao, Executive President of Neolix. “We plan to deploy more than 10,000 autonomous vehicles overseas and initiate public-road operations in at least three new countries. We are moving past the ‘early adoption’ phase and into an era where autonomous logistics becomes a standard component of global urban infrastructure.”He added: “As we scale, we are actively seeking deep collaboration and open dialogue with potential global partners and regulatory authorities. Our goal is to work hand-in-hand with local partners to ensure that autonomous technology integrates safely, efficiently, and harmoniously into the world’s diverse logistics ecosystems.”Neolix’s core products are TÜV Rheinland certified and comply with over 20 ECE/EU regulations, ensuring the company is uniquely positioned to meet the stringent safety and regulatory standards of international markets.

