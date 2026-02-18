Armstrong to attend NGA Winter Meeting, White House business session, panel on permitting reform

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong and First Lady Kjersti Armstrong will attend the National Governors Association (NGA) Winter Meeting this week in Washington, D.C.

On Saturday, Armstrong will participate in an NGA panel discussion on energy and infrastructure permitting reform, with opening remarks from former North Dakota governor and current U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. In addition, Armstrong plans to attend a White House business session for governors on Friday with Cabinet members and President Donald Trump.

“The NGA winter meeting is a great setting for sharing ideas, lessons and best practices with other governors and learning about our different challenges and opportunities,” Armstrong said. “Kjersti and I look forward to telling the incredible success story of North Dakota and discussing ways to strengthen our state and nation with our counterparts from across the country.”

The NGA Winter Meeting runs today through Saturday and is one of two annual convenings of the bipartisan association, which represents governors from all 50 states and five U.S. territories. Session topics for this year’s winter meeting include immigration and workforce, innovation and artificial intelligence, and cost of living and affordability.