Amplify Music Investment Summit Announces NYC Conference May 8: Keynote Robert Kyncl, CEO, Warner Music Group

Amplify Music Investment Summit May 8, 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amplify Music Investment Summit announced today its inaugural one-day conference taking place on May 8, 2026 in New York City, bringing together institutional investors, music executives, asset managers, private equity firms, banks, and technology innovators focused on music as a global investment asset class.Amplify Music Investment Summit is a joint presentation of the MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (NYSE: MUSQ) and the Mondo.NYC Conference, bringing together leaders from Wall Street and the global music ecosystem for a high-level forum examining the growth, monetization, and long-term performance of music assets.The summit will be headlined by a keynote conversation with Robert Kyncl, Chief Executive Officer of Warner Music Group, in discussion with Jon Fortt, CNBC anchor and respected business journalist.A visionary leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of media and music, Kyncl has played a defining role in shaping the modern music economy. Prior to leading WMG, he served as Chief Business Officer at YouTube, where he was instrumental in building one of the world’s most powerful music and creator monetization platforms. At Warner Music, Kyncl has focused on innovation, technology integration, global growth, and long-term value creation across recorded music and publishing — positioning the company at the forefront of artistry, data, and capital markets.The inaugural summit is presented in partnership with Searchlight Capital Partners, a leading global private investment firm with significant experience across media, entertainment, and communications.The Amplify agenda will be punctuated by music business sector-by-sector deep dives including streaming; content and distribution; global markets; live music and ticketing; and music-driven AI and technology. Through this immersive program, Amplify will examine how value is created, scaled, and captured across today’s music ecosystem.________________________________________Summit FocusAmplify will deliver a concentrated, high-impact agenda centered on:• Royalty-backed financing and structured products• Public vs. private music investment funds• Institutional capital flows into entertainment assets• Technology and AI-driven monetization models• Portfolio diversification strategies within alternative assets• Music catalog acquisitions and valuation dynamicsThe one-day program will feature panel sessions and fireside conversations with networking segments designed to facilitate meaningful deal flow and strategic partnerships among senior-level decision-makers.About Amplify Music Investment SummitAmplify Music Investment Summit is a New York City-based conference exploring the full investment landscape of the global music industry. As a joint initiative of the MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (NYSE: MUSQ) and the Mondo.NYC music and technology conference, the inaugural 2026 summit marks the launch of a premium forum where leaders across finance and music converge to shape the future of music as an investable, scalable, and globally traded asset class.Additional speakers and participants shall be announced in the coming weeks.For more information, please visit: https://www.amplifyinvestmentsummit.com/ Tickets are now available, please visit: https://wl.eventim.us/event/Amplify-2026/679404?afflky=MUSQ For sponsorship opportunities, please visit: https://www.amplifyinvestmentsummit.com/sponsorship ________________________________________Media Contact: Audrey Metz, audrey@mondo.nycPress application: Press Application | Amplify 2026: Music Investment Summit | NYC

