Billerica Chiropractic Office Announces Office Manager Alesia’s Retirement After 36 Years of Service

BILLERICA, MA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 36 years of dedicated service, Alesia, the office manager of Billerica Chiropractic Office , is retiring. Since joining the team in 1990, Alesia has been an integral part of the practice, helping patients with every aspect of their insurance and financial needs. Her kindness and commitment to excellent patient care have earned her the love and admiration of both patients and staff alike."Alesia has been the heart of our office for over three decades. Her professionalism, dedication, and the genuine care she provided to our patients will truly be missed," said Dr. Honi Kawut, owner of Billerica Chiropractic Office. "She has touched so many lives in a positive way, and her contributions will never be forgotten."The practice, which has served the Billerica community for many years, is well-known for its comprehensive, corrective care, offering a range of services that cater to the entire family, including pregnant women. In addition to helping patients regain their health and mobility, Billerica Chiropractic Office has long been committed to supporting local charitable causes, regularly collecting for the Billerica Food Pantry.Dr. Kawut emphasizes the importance of chiropractic care in a well-rounded healthcare routine. "Chiropractic is the best addition to your healthcare regimen. We enhance the functioning of your body, allowing you to enjoy the activities that matter most to you without the need for drugs or surgery."As Alesia embarks on her well-deserved retirement, Billerica Chiropractic Office remains committed to providing exceptional care and service to the community, continuing to focus on holistic, drug-free, and surgery-free health solutions for families.For more information, or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.billericachiropractic.com or call 978-697-0389.About Billerica Chiropractic OfficeLocated in Billerica, MA, Billerica Chiropractic Office is dedicated to providing comprehensive, corrective chiropractic care. The practice is focused on helping patients achieve better health without relying on medications or surgery. Serving families for over 30 years, they provide personalized care for a wide range of conditions, from pain relief to overall wellness.

