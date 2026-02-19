Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Civil Rights Activist Rev. Jesse L. Jackson

Governor Josh Stein today ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff from sunrise Feb. 19 through sunset Feb. 28 in honor of Civil Rights Activist, Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, who passed away on Tuesday. A protege of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, for decades he advocated for the poor and underserved communities on issues concerning voting rights, education, job opportunities and health care.

As part of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Dr. King appointed Rev. Jackson the national director of Operation Breadbasket in the late 1960’s, an initiative designed to improve job opportunities for African Americans. Born in Greenville, South Carolina, he later founded the People United to Serve Humanity, also known as PUSH, in 1971 to help improve economic conditions of Black communities across the nation. He also established the Rainbow Coalition in 1984, an initiative that later merged and renamed as the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, dedicated to advocating for social justice through voter engagement and representation.

A presidential candidate in 1984 and again in 1988, Rev. Jackson earned numerous awards and honors. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2000 by former President Clinton.

Services for Rev. Jackson will be held next week in Chicago. He will lie in state at the>Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters Feb. 26 and 26, followed by Celebration and Homegoing services Feb. 27 and 28 respectively.

"Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson found a home at North Carolina A&T, where he launched his prolific career working to change this country for the better," said Governor Josh Stein. "To honor his life, let us continue his work for justice and equality. May his memory be a blessing."

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

