Electric Shavers Market Poised for Steady Growth with Rising Demand for Smart Grooming Devices

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electric shavers market is poised for stable and sustained growth in the coming years as personal grooming habits evolve and consumers increasingly adopt technologically advanced grooming devices. The market is likely to be valued at US$10.7 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$17.1 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period 2026–2033. Rising disposable incomes, increasing awareness of personal grooming, and rapid product innovation are among the key factors propelling market expansion across both developed and emerging regions.

Market Overview

Electric shavers have become essential tools in modern grooming routines due to their convenience, efficiency, and skin-friendly features. The growing demand for quick and hassle-free grooming solutions is driving adoption among men and women alike. Increasing urbanization and busy lifestyles are pushing consumers toward electric grooming devices that offer faster shaving, minimal skin irritation, and portability compared to traditional razors.

Manufacturers are focusing on integrating advanced features such as AI-enabled sensors, flexible shaving heads, hypoallergenic blades, and waterproof designs to enhance user experience. Battery innovations, including fast-charging lithium-ion batteries and extended runtime capabilities, are also making electric shavers more attractive to consumers. The shift toward cordless and travel-friendly devices is further accelerating demand globally.

Key Growth Drivers

Rising grooming awareness:

Personal grooming has become an integral part of professional and social life. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing appearance and hygiene, leading to higher demand for reliable grooming tools. Electric shavers offer convenience, time savings, and precision, making them a preferred choice for daily grooming routines.

Technological innovation:

Continuous product innovation is a major driver of market growth. Companies are introducing smart shavers equipped with skin sensors, self-cleaning systems, adjustable speed settings, and ergonomic designs. Many grooming brands are increasing investments in research and development to integrate advanced features such as AI-based shaving technology and customizable settings.

Premiumization and product diversification:

Consumers are increasingly willing to invest in high-quality grooming appliances that offer durability and advanced performance. Premium electric shavers with multiple attachments, wet-and-dry functionality, and skin-care features are gaining traction. Manufacturers are also developing specialized products for women, including body-shaving devices and sensitive-skin solutions, which is expanding the addressable market.

Growth in emerging markets:

Asia Pacific is emerging as one of the fastest-growing regions due to rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and growing middle-class populations. Increasing awareness of grooming and improved retail infrastructure are driving strong demand for electric shavers across countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations.

Market Segmentation Insights

By product type, the market is segmented into rotary shavers and foil shavers. Rotary shavers currently account for a significant share due to their suitability for thicker hair and longer beards. However, foil shavers are gaining popularity because of their ability to deliver a closer and more precise shave, particularly in developed markets.

In terms of power source, cordless electric shavers represent the fastest-growing segment. Consumers increasingly prefer rechargeable devices that offer portability, fast charging, and longer battery life. Waterproof models that can be used in the shower are also witnessing strong demand, with a growing number of new product launches featuring wet-and-dry functionality.

By distribution channel, online retail is expanding rapidly, supported by e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer brand strategies. Offline channels such as supermarkets, specialty stores, and electronics retailers continue to play a crucial role, particularly in emerging markets where consumers prefer in-store product demonstrations before purchasing.

Regional Outlook

North America remains a leading market for electric shavers due to high grooming awareness, strong purchasing power, and widespread adoption of premium products. The United States accounts for a substantial share of global demand, driven by frequent replacement purchases and advanced grooming trends.

Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rising urban populations, expanding middle-class demographics, and increasing penetration of online retail are fueling demand for electric shavers in the region. Manufacturers are also establishing local production facilities to cater to regional demand and reduce costs.

Europe continues to witness steady growth, supported by strong demand for premium grooming products and sustainable designs. Meanwhile, markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are gradually expanding as grooming awareness and disposable incomes improve.

Competitive Landscape

The electric shavers market is highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on innovation, brand positioning, and global expansion strategies. Major players include Philips, Braun, Panasonic, Remington, Wahl, and several emerging brands. Leading companies account for a significant share of the global market due to their strong brand recognition, advanced technology, and extensive product portfolios.

Companies are investing in new product development, sustainable materials, and smart grooming technologies to strengthen their market position. Strategic partnerships with online retailers and expansion into emerging markets are also key growth strategies.

Companies Covered in Electric Shavers Market

Philips

Panasonic Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Xiaomi

Remington

Wahl Clipper Corporation

Conair

Future Trends and Opportunities

Looking ahead, the electric shavers market is expected to benefit from ongoing technological advancements and changing consumer preferences. Smart grooming devices integrated with mobile apps, personalized settings, and maintenance alerts are likely to gain traction. Sustainability will also play a key role, with manufacturers focusing on recyclable materials, energy-efficient batteries, and modular designs that reduce waste.

The growing popularity of multifunctional grooming devices, including trimmers and body-grooming attachments, presents additional growth opportunities. As consumers seek convenient and all-in-one grooming solutions, demand for versatile electric shavers is expected to rise.

Conclusion

The market projected to grow from US$10.7 billion in 2026 to US$17.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.9%, manufacturers have significant opportunities to capitalize on emerging trends such as smart grooming devices, premiumization, and expansion into developing regions. Continued innovation and strategic market expansion will be critical for companies aiming to strengthen their position in this competitive and evolving industry.

