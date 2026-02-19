Awilix Logo

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Awilix.ai announced the launch of a new GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) strategy built to improve how often brands are mentioned, cited, and recommended inside LLM-generated answers.As discovery shifts from “10 blue links” to AI-generated summaries and conversational search, ranking is no longer the only battleground. The new Awilix GEO approach focuses on LLM visibility, answer extraction, and citation eligibility—so brands become the option AI systems confidently surface when users ask “what should I choose?” or “who’s best for this?”What Awilix changed with GEO!-Awilix designed GEO as an engineering-style system, not a checklist:-LLM Visibility Audit: prompt sets and competitive benchmarks to map current “share of voice” in AI answers-LLM Source Identification: mapping the domains, pages, and source patterns LLMs use for your topic, then targeting the gaps-Entity Clarity Layer: consistent positioning signals (who you are, what you do, for whom, proof) across pages and the wider web footprint-Citable Content Architecture: pages built for AI extraction (definitions, comparisons, decision frameworks, FAQs, proof blocks)-Technical AI SEO Reinforcement: structured data, internal linking, indexation hygiene, canonical consistency, and LLM-ready assets when relevant (e.g., llms.txt)-Source Partnership Strategy: earning inclusion in the sources LLMs trust through PR, data publishing, and partnerships with relevant publishers and industry platforms-Iteration Loop: continuous testing and refinements based on what LLMs actually return (mentions, citations, source selection)“A repeatable way to get picked by AI”“We stopped treating LLM visibility like a mystery,” said Jean-Romain Noël, Founder of Awilix. “GEO is about making your brand easy to understand, easy to trust, and easy to cite. When that happens, the model doesn’t just find you—it chooses you.”The strategy has already delivered strong momentum for clients, with clearer attribution and improved presence in AI-driven journeys. Full methodology and results are available in the case study: https://geo.awilix.ai/ About Awilix:Awilix is an AI Marketing Agency specialized in SEO, AI SEO (GEO/AEO), SEA, automations, email marketing, and CRO. The agency merges brand strategy with technical execution to build durable visibility across search engines and LLM-based discovery.They offer free AI Marketing consultation

