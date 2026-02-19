Orbweb and AMPACS Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Next-Generation Surveillance Camera Innovation

Orbweb Smart Connect powers AMPACS’s expansion into surveillance cameras—enabling secure connectivity, encryption, and scalable cloud operations.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orbweb Inc., a provider of secure connectivity software for vision-enabled IoT devices, today announced a strategic licensing partnership with AMPACS Corporation, a Taiwan-based leader in electroacoustic product design and manufacturing. The partnership enables AMPACS to expand into the surveillance camera ODM/OEM market by leveraging Orbweb’s Smart Connect platform—delivering secure device connectivity, encryption, and scalable cloud infrastructure to support modern camera deployments.With global demand for smarter security solutions accelerating across residential, commercial, and industrial environments, the collaboration is designed to help AMPACS bring connected camera products to market faster while meeting increasing expectations for cybersecurity, interoperability, and remote manageability.Under the agreement, AMPACS will integrate Orbweb Smart Connect into its surveillance camera product development roadmap to enable:• Secure, high-performance connectivity designed for always-on video and remote access• Endpoint encryption (AES-128) and key-management capabilities to help protect data in transit• Scalable cloud infrastructure to support fleet deployment, device networking, and lifecycle operations• Broad platform compatibility, supporting integration across diverse chipset ecosystemsBy combining Orbweb’s connectivity foundation with AMPACS’s engineering and manufacturing strengths—spanning product design, mechanical engineering, electronics, and firmware—the partnership aims to deliver reliable, production-ready camera solutions for global OEM and ODM customers.James Hsu, Vice Chairman of AMPACS Corporation, said:“Expanding into the surveillance market is a key strategic step for AMPACS. Orbweb’s secure, high-performance connectivity and broad chipset support align well with our goals for quality, scale, and global reach. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver surveillance solutions that raise the bar for reliability, security, and user experience.”Tatsuki Tomita, CEO of Orbweb Inc., added:“We’re excited to partner with AMPACS as they enter the surveillance camera market. Smart Connect is built to help device makers deliver secure connectivity at scale—accelerating development while supporting interoperability and long-term manageability. Together, we will enable a new generation of connected camera products designed for real-world deployments.”Key Capabilities Enabled by Orbweb Smart Connect• Security by design: AES-128 endpoint encryption and key rotation to help protect device communications• Global scalability: Cloud-ready architecture to support deployments from pilot to production scale• Faster time-to-market: Proven connectivity foundation to reduce integration complexity and risk• High compatibility: Broad support across major chipset platforms for flexible product planningThis partnership positions AMPACS to broaden its product portfolio into connected surveillance devices while enabling OEM/ODM customers to deliver secure, scalable, and globally deployable camera solutions.Media ContactsOrbweb Inc.: enquiry@orbweb.comAMPACS Corporation: Ampacs@ampacscorp.comAbout AMPACS CorporationFounded in 1998 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, AMPACS Corporation is a global provider of electroacoustic solutions, delivering gaming headsets, wireless speakers, microphones, and smart audio devices to major brands worldwide. With vertically integrated capabilities across product design, mechanical engineering, mold development, electronics, and firmware, AMPACS is expanding into smart electronics categories, including surveillance cameras and game controllers. Its Vietnam-based subsidiary operates under the VOGTEN brand and focuses on innovative security solutions.About Orbweb Inc.Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with offices in Taipei and Linköping, Sweden, Orbweb Inc. provides software platforms for secure, scalable connectivity in vision-based IoT. Orbweb delivers interoperable solutions that support IoT device manufacturers, video surveillance providers, telecom operators, and smart-home brands—enabling reliable remote access, device networking, and lifecycle operations across global deployments.

