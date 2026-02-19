Beverly Nicholson Doty to Moderate Ministerial Dialogue on Caribbean Air Connectivity

Beverly Nicholson Doty

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beverly Nicholson Doty, CEO of Figment Design and a veteran Caribbean tourism leader with more than 30 years of experience, will moderate the marquee ministerial panel at the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Air Connectivity Summit in Bermuda next week.The session, titled “Caribbean Skies – Ministerial Dialogue,” will take place Tuesday, Feb. 24 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., and will convene senior government officials from six Caribbean destinations to address strategies for improving intra-regional and international air service, a persistent challenge for tourism growth across the region.The panel features:Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Commerce, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Heritage, Saint LuciaGrisha Heyliger-Marten, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications, Sint MaartenCardigan Connor, Minister of Health, Sports and Tourism, AnguillaCharles “Max” Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, Antigua and BarbudaIan Gooding-Edghill, Chairman, CTO Ministerial Council and Minister of Tourism and International Transport, BarbadosOwen K. Darrell, Minister of Tourism and Transport, Culture and Sport, Bermuda“I am honored to moderate this critical dialogue at a time when stronger air connectivity is essential for the Caribbean’s economic resilience and tourism future,” said Beverly Nicholson Doty. “Drawing from my years driving airline capacity growth in the U.S. Virgin Islands and leading St. Lucia’s safe tourism relaunch during the pandemic, I look forward to facilitating focused, actionable conversations among these ministers — particularly addressing the important questions around how the region can attract higher-value travelers while expanding airlift through increased seats and better connectivity.”Nicholson Doty previously served as U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism, where she secured double-digit airline seat growth over a decade, launched the “Ports of the Virgin Islands” brand, positioned the Territory as a leading meetings and incentives destination, and established a cooperative marketing initiative that combined private-sector funds with government efforts.As CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, she directed global marketing campaigns and oversaw the destination’s post-COVID recovery, emphasizing public-private collaboration.She now leads Figment Design, a Florida-based agency specializing in advertising, digital marketing and web development, and serves on the CTO’s Allied Board of Directors.The one-day summit, “Integrating Aviation and Regional Tourism Development,” hosted by the CTO in partnership with the Government of Bermuda, will take place at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club as part of the organization’s Spring Business Meetings. It brings together airline executives, airport authorities, tourism ministers and policymakers to advance solutions for enhanced regional connectivity.

