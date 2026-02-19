Minister Nomakhosazana Meth presides over ceremony activating over R1.5 billion in Labour Activation Programme (LAP) contracts, 20 Feb

On Friday, 20 February 2026, Minister Nomakhosazana Meth, will preside over a landmark ceremony in Atteridgeville to formally activate over R1.5 billion in Labour Activation Programme (LAP) contracts to companies in Gauteng Province. The handover takes place under the theme; “The Year of Putting Young South Africans to Work, in Honour of the 1976 Youth and Commemoration of the Youth Uprising Jubilee.”

By partnering with key implementing entities, 30 876 high-impact training and work opportunities will be unlocked, bridging the gap between raw talent and industrial demand. This strategic investment marks a decisive step in the government's mission to combat unemployment.

The opportunities targeting over 30 000 beneficiaries, will span a range of industries including; agriculture, construction and infrastructure maintenance, cleaning and security services, ICT and business administration, wholesale and retail, call centre operations, social and community services, technical trades, manufacturing and entrepreneurship.

The flagship Ministerial programme; LAP, is not merely a training exercise, but a direct injection of skilled human capital in the sectors that drive South Africa’s GDP. The LAP serves as a critical link between theoretical learning and the modern workplace. By equipping participants with industry-aligned skills and placing them directly into a workplace-based learning environment, the Department is ensuring that Gauteng’s workforce is not just employed, but future-proofed.

